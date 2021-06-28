Feds provide $1.2M for Métis gathering centre in Surrey

It’s under construction now at Station Tower in Whalley

Lisa Dawn Smith, acting president of the Métis Nation of British Columbia. (Screen shot)

The federal government has provided $1.2 million in funding for a gathering centre for the Métis Nation of British Columbia at Station Tower, on the northeast corner of 108th Avenue and University Drive where Surrey’s Gateway SkyTrain Station is also located.

Lisa Dawn Smith, acting president of MNBC, said it’s under construction now.

“This will be a place of pride where Métis people from across B.C. can host gatherings,” Smith said.

It will also be home to made-in-B.C. Métis cultural and language institute, for which MNBC made a $100,000 investment toward the initial business and feasibility study this past spring.

“We’re also thrilled to be able to house our first-ever training institute here,” Smith added.

It will also include a “wellness” room.

Ken Hardie, Liberal MP for Fleetwood-Port Kells, said Monday it is “particularly gratifying to see that meeting place receive considerable funding in today’s announcement.”

Minister of Municipal Affairs Josie Osborne said it will be a “welcoming and culturally appropriate” gathering place with an office, and resources such as employment and training programs.



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Surrey