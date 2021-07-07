Feds provide $13.8 M for Surrey affordable housing

It’s for 28 new homes, through the Major Cities Stream of the federal government’s Rapid Housing Initiative

Surrey will be receiving $13.8 million from the federal government toward building affordable housing in Surrey.

Ahmed Hussen made the announcement Wednesday morning at Holland Park in Whalley, accompanied by Mayor Doug McCallum and Randeep Sarai, Liberal MP for Surrey Centre. The funding is being provided for 28 new homes, through the Major Cities Stream of the federal government’s Rapid Housing Initiative.

“Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home,” Hussen said. “This is one of the ways our National Housing Strategy continues to ensure no one is left behind.”

Hussen is the minister of families, children and social development and minister responsible for the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation.

“The way it works is that within like 12 months, as the agreement’s being signed, 12 months later people have a new place to live,” said Mikaela Harrison, press secretary for the ministry.

This funding adds to the $16.4 million the federal government earmarked through the first phase of the RHI toward building 44 housing units in Surrey.

Sarai said this latest funding with provide “immediate support to create safe and stable housing to thousands of vulnerable individuals and families.”

McCallum noted that affordable housing is “scarce in our region” and these new homes “will make a difference in ending the cycle of homelessness.”



