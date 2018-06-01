Multiple Peninsula governmental stakeholders have been invited to a June 28 Ministry of Transportation-sanctioned meeting to voice concerns about the safety of the waterfront rail route. File photo

Feds focus on Semiahmoo Peninsula rail safety

Civic, provincial and First Nations government stakeholders invited to meeting

South Surrey-White Rock MP Gordie Hogg says that continuing efforts to bring stakeholders together to share concerns about the Semiahmoo Peninsula’s waterfront rail route have resulted in a new meeting at the behest of the federal Ministry of Transportation.

The meeting, to be held at Transport Canada’s offices in Vancouver on June 28, will be chaired by Pacific Region assistant deputy minister Robert Dick, and, in addition to Hogg, invitations have gone out to the cities of White Rock and Surrey, Surrey-White Rock MLA Tracy Redies, Semiahmoo First Nation Chief Harley Chappell and the BNSF Railway.

The meeting is to address “the safety of the railway and concerns around that” Hogg said, adding that each invitee has been asked to submit two or three of what they consider to be key issues.

“For me, number one is public process and engagement,” Hogg told Peace Arch News Tuesday.

“Number two is utilizing the facts gathered in the Province of B.C. and the State of Washington’s rapid-rail study.”

The latter could have an impact in determining more practical rail routes for the future, which could add impetus for a long-desired relocation of the route, Hogg said.

“Hopefully we can get a chance to piggy-back on that,” he said.

Previous story
Cory Vallee found guilty of first degree murder of Red Scorpion gangster

Just Posted

Bat counters wanted in Surrey

Biologist Mandy Kellner says it’s a “wonderful way” to help collect important scientific information

Serial sex assault suspect nabbed in Surrey, then released by police

Surrey RCMP say an adult male was arrested Sunday (May 27) in connection with four incidents

Feds focus on Semiahmoo Peninsula rail safety

Civic, provincial and First Nations government stakeholders invited to meeting

Medal wins for Surrey athletes on opening day of track provincials

BC High School Track and Field Championships continue until Saturday in Langley

ZYTARUK: Road pricing is reprehensible

Fairness? Hah! It represents an attack on the working poor and all lower-income drivers

VIDEO: How to start thinking about a new voting system

A B.C. politicial science professor talks about first-past-the-post and proportional representation

Cory Vallee found guilty of first degree murder of Red Scorpion gangster

Vallee has been found guilty of first degree murder and conspiracy to murder

Four-year-old B.C. girl hit by bus while on vacation

Lila Jane Zuest is in critical condition in an Ontario hospital, a GoFundMe page has been created

Last Greyhound bus leaves B.C.’s Highway of Tears

BC Transit will fill void on an interim basis beginning June 4

Researcher suggests “poopsicle” theory for B.C. woman hit by falling feces

Rob Young, with UBCO, says frozen feces could have formed on the outside of the plane

Painting given to B.C. woman as gag goes for $481,000

Painting done by Group of Seven contemporary Tom Thomson fetches more than anticipated at auction

This is one big Buff Cat

Large Canadian cat becomes popular meme on social media

Video: Rare moose triplets caught on camera in Alberta

The video captured Tuesday shows a mother moose and her set of triplets in Didsbury, Alta.

B.B. duo write and illustrate children’s book to help families deal with ALS

June is ALS Awareness Month: the disease affects thousands of Canadians each year

Most Read