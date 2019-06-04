Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum discusses city’s policing transition report with reporters on Monday. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Feds commit to cost-sharing with Surrey on policing transition

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale sends letter to Surrey mayor

Federal Minister of Public Safety Ralph Goodale has penned a letter to Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum assuring that Public Safety Canada and the RCMP “will cooperate” with Surrey and the provincial government to “effect an orderly transition that keeps residents safe.”

Goodale, in a letter sent to the mayor on May 2 but released by the city today, says the federal government commits to cost-sharing “appropriate expenses related to the transition at the applicable cost-share ratio” as set out in B.C.’s Municipal Police Service Agreement.

“As long as the RCMP remains Surrey’s municipal police service,” Goodale wrote, “I can assure you that maintaining public safety will remain its top priority.”

Goodale’s letter was accompanied by a statement from McCallum that with the minister’s “commitment to an orderly transition to a city police service, I now look forward to hearing from the Solicitor General Mike Farnworth with his decision on the creation of a Surrey Police Department.”

“It should be noted,” McCallum said, “that Minister Goodale has also committed to cost sharing appropriate expenses that will arise during the transition.”

homelessphoto

READ ALSO: Surrey policing report a “disappointment,” Annis says

READ ALSO: First look at Surrey’s policing transition report


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Tofino, Ucluelet officially ban plastic bags and straws
Next story
B.C. invests $10 million towards cervical cancer research

Just Posted

“Someone out there knows what happened” to teens killed a year ago in South Surrey: sister

Families of victims in 2018 homicide appeal for information

Cloverdale Reporter nets national community newspaper award

Reporter earns silver award in feature story in Canadian Community Newspaper Awards

Video prompts police to probe alleged assault of Surrey teen

Father alleges son was ‘threatened with weapons to get on his knees and kiss the feet of his attackers’

Class-action lawsuit alleges conspiracy leading to British Columbians being overcharged for vehicles

The B.C. Appeal court certifies as a class-action proceeding litigation aimed at alleged price-fixing conspiracy

Ladner church leader ‘shocked’ after Pride flag vandalized

Ladner United Church says police are investigating the crime

VIDEO: Trudeau accepts inquiry finding of genocide, but says focus must be on response

“Our focus is going to be … on the families, on the communities that have suffered such loss”

Tofino, Ucluelet officially ban plastic bags and straws

Surfrider Pacific Rim cheers unified decision.

B.C. invests $10 million towards cervical cancer research

According to the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, cervical cancer is preventable

Policing community eyes change after missing, murdered Indigenous women inquiry

Canada still needs an independent national police task force, report says

Case of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou returns to Vancouver court this week

Canada’s relationship with Beijing has deteriorated rapidly since the December arrest

Number of homes for sale in Langley swells as prices decline

The slow market continued into May, though single family home sales stabilized somewhat

Kitten stuffed inside toiletry bag, tossed in garbage at Victoria mall

Cat was dehydrated, but in fair condition when maintenance staff found it

B.C.-trained doctor creates web portal to reduce stigma, provide care after abortions

Dr. Roopan Gill says woman need follow up, help processing

B.C. forest companies get first test for new logging licence rules

Canfor, Interfor seek to transfer timber rights as Vavenby sawmill closes

Most Read