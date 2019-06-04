Feds commit to cost-sharing with Surrey on policing transition

Federal Minister of Public Safety Ralph Goodale has penned a letter to Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum assuring that Public Safety Canada and the RCMP “will cooperate” with Surrey and the provincial government to “effect an orderly transition that keeps residents safe.”

Goodale, in a letter sent to the mayor on May 2 but released by the city today, says the federal government commits to cost-sharing “appropriate expenses related to the transition at the applicable cost-share ratio” as set out in B.C.’s Municipal Police Service Agreement.

“As long as the RCMP remains Surrey’s municipal police service,” Goodale wrote, “I can assure you that maintaining public safety will remain its top priority.”

Goodale’s letter was accompanied by a statement from McCallum that with the minister’s “commitment to an orderly transition to a city police service, I now look forward to hearing from the Solicitor General Mike Farnworth with his decision on the creation of a Surrey Police Department.”

“It should be noted,” McCallum said, “that Minister Goodale has also committed to cost sharing appropriate expenses that will arise during the transition.”

READ ALSO: Surrey policing report a “disappointment,” Annis says

READ ALSO: First look at Surrey’s policing transition report



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter