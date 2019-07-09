The federal government has committed $25 million in funding to Avalanche Canada, which will used for avalanche safety training and awareness in provinces across the country. (Photo by Jen Coulter)

Feds announce $25M for Avalanche Canada

Funding promise was initially made last fall during federal government budget update

The federal government has followed through on a $25 million promise to support Avalanche Canada that was previously unveiled in the fall budget update last November.

The funding was formalized on Monday during an event at Grouse Mountain near Vancouver, as Jonathan Wilkinson, the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, committed the government’s contribution for a one-time endowment to Avalanche Canada.

”Living in coastal B.C. so close to nature, and so close to the mountains is undoubtedly an incredible privilege,” said Wilkinson. “But, we know that Vancouverites, and Canadians across the country need access to the right information, training and protections, to safely enjoy everything that our amazing natural environment has to offer. Avalanche Canada is leading this charge not only here in B.C. but across the country, and I am so proud that our government is directly supporting their critical work.”

READ MORE: Avalanche Canada in desperate need of funding

Wilkinson made the announcement on behalf of Ralph Goodale, the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness.

The funding will help Avalanche Canada expand the size and scope of safety programs to currently underserved areas such as northern B.C., Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, and the Yukon, according to a press release.

“Avalanche Canada is very grateful for this new funding from the federal government, which will allow us to bring our programs and services to all Canadians who recreate in mountainous terrain, no matter where they are in the country,” said Gilles Valade, the executive director of Avalanche Canada.

“As one of the world’s leading alpine nations, Canada deserves to have a truly national public avalanche safety organization.”

READ MORE: Avalanche Canada says winter is not over in the high alpine

Avalanche Canada was incorporated in 2004 with support from the federal government, with a mission to minimize avalanche risks through development and delivery of public avalanche safety education and warning systems.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. woman receives firsthand account of California’s massive earthquake
Next story
Province starts testing speed cameras in Surrey intersections

Just Posted

‘FIGHT 4 HOMES’: Surrey homeless call for housing one year after tent city dismantled

Campers at ‘Sanctuary’ tent city vow to fight if city tries to remove them

Province starts testing speed cameras in Surrey intersections

Surrey will have seven cameras that will ticket speeding drivers – even if light is green

ZYTARUK: And just like that, Surrey’s trees disappear

Some consider it progress. Others, a path to peril

Fire guts South Surrey home

No injuries reported in two-alarm blaze

‘Line of death’ funeral planned for Surrey firefighter who had occupational cancer

William (Bill) Robertson was badge #53 with the local firefighters union

VIDEO: Thieves in masks smash B.C. store window, take off with mattress

Surveillance footage shows two masked men in hoodies dragging a mattress out of the store

Cannabis activist Jodie Emery gets mixed reactions after smoking on BC Ferry

BC Ferries does not allow smoking on its boats, terminals

Girls’ dad wouldn’t communicate, B.C. mom tells murder trial into their deaths

Defence lawyer Kevin McCullough continued his cross-examination Tuesday of Sarah Cotton

Recent earthquakes in B.C., California don’t mean the ‘Big One’ is imminent

But people should still be prepared now, because there will be little warning

Southern resident killer whales spotted in Salish Sea over the weekend

J-Pod only stayed for a couple of days before heading out again

Canada’s bias meant improper consultations: First Nations challenging pipeline

Chief Leah George-Wilson says Canada had an opportunity to ‘get it right’ but failed

Man in fatal Tesla crash was speeding, intoxicated: Coquitlam RCMP

Photos taken from the scene showed the severely damaged Tesla against a traffic pole, engulfed in flames

Trial of B.C. woman accused of daughter’s killing scheduled for 2020

Kerryann Lewis faces a first degree murder charge

46 people to hospital after suspected carbon monoxide leak at Winnipeg hotel

Fifteen of those people are in critical condition and five are considered in unstable condition

Most Read