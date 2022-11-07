Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos speaks during a news conference on patient-oriented research at the Ottawa Hospital, in Ottawa, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos speaks during a news conference on patient-oriented research at the Ottawa Hospital, in Ottawa, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Federal government prepared to increase health transfers: Duclos

Provinces and territories settled on a ‘united and common approach’ as they meet to talk health

Just as Canada’s health ministers meet about their floundering health systems, the federal government says it’s ready to increase health-care transfers to provinces and territories.

However, federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says the jurisdictions must commit to expanding the use of common key health indicators and to build a “world-class” health data system for the country.

Duclos made the statements just before the ministers held a news conference in Vancouver, setting out their proposals for an increase in Canada health transfers.

Host minister Adrian Dix says the provinces and territories had settled on a “united and common approach” to take to Duclos, that health transfers should be increased to 35 per cent, a level that should be maintained.

He says given what the territories and provinces have been through with COVID-19, there needs to be a national conference on the health transfer system to reach a funding agreement.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said earlier in Montreal that the government has committed to investing “significantly more” in health care, but it wants assurances people have access to a family doctor and to mental health services.

Dix says the situation demands particular urgency because “this is going to be a difficult winter,” referring to an expected spike in respiratory illnesses “including but not limited to COVID-19.”

The meetings in Vancouver are the first time all of Canada’s health ministers have gathered in person since 2018.

RELATED: Trudeau tells health ministers money is there, but he wants to see results

RELATED: Provincial and territorial health ministers meeting with federal counterpart in B.C.

Federal PoliticsHealth

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Kelowna Mountie pleads guilty to assault charges stemming from UBCO wellness check
Next story
Court permits RCMP to hold seized clothes in Surrey cold-case killing as DNA technology advances

Just Posted

Newspaper clipping from 1993 shows forensic investigators searching for evidence outside homicide victim Dorothy Britton’s home in Newton. (Image Surrey Now-Leader)
Court permits RCMP to hold seized clothes in Surrey cold-case killing as DNA technology advances

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
Sharma family searches for missing hockey jersey that belonged to teen killed in crash

Delta-based Evolution Group of Companies and the Delta Community Foundation are holding a warehouse sale Nov. 11-13 at Harris Barn (4140 Arthur Dr.), with up to 75 per cent off on a large selection of clothing, shoes, accessories and more. All proceeds will benefit the Delta Community Foundation. (Delta Community Foundation/Facebook photo)
Warehouse sale benefiting Delta Community Foundation this weekend

Lord Tweedsmuir faced off against New Westminster under the lights Oct. 14 in the first-ever night game at the Cloverdale high school. LT won the game 36-28, helping them secure a playoff spot. All three LT football teams made the playoffs this year and all three play this week. (Photo submitted: Brien Gemmell)
Three Lord Tweedsmuir football teams in playoffs this week