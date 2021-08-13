FEDERAL ELECTION: Surrey’s five ridings, who won last time and who’s running now (so far)

PM Trudeau is likely planning to call a snap federal election for Sept. 20, according to reports

Elections Canada signs at a polling station during the 2019 federal election. (File photo: The Canadian Press/Peter Power)

Surrey’s five federal ridings promise plenty of intrigue, if and when voters go to the polls later this summer or fall.

A snap election call by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would trigger the second federal vote in less than two years.

On Oct. 21, 2019, Trudeau’s Liberals lost some political ground in Surrey but saw three incumbent MPs re-elected in what became a Liberal minority government, with the Conservatives again in official opposition.

For the Liberals, returned to Ottawa were Fleetwood-Port Kells MP Ken Hardie, Surrey Centre MP Randeep Sarai and Surrey-Newton MP Sukh Dhaliwal. The party’s election losers included Gordon Hogg – the incumbent for South Surrey-White Rock – and John Aldag, who had represented Cloverdale-Langley City since 2015.

Back in 2019, Surrey voters added some Tory blue to the local red Liberal palette, electing Conservatives Kerry-Lynne Findlay in South Surrey-White Rock and Tamara Jansen in Cloverdale-Langley.

• RELATED STORY: Canada could be seeing snap election on Sept. 20, according to reports.

Trudeau is likely planning to call a snap federal election for Sept. 20, Reuters reported on Thursday (Aug. 12).

According to four unnamed sources, Trudeau is planning to make the formal announcement on Sunday (Aug. 15), following a visit with newly appointed Governor General Mary Simon where he must ask her to dissolve Parliament.

• SURREY-AREA ELECTION ROUNDUP from 2019: Voters add blue to Surrey’s federal palette.

(Story continues below map)

In Surrey-area ridings, some candidates have already been announced for the next federal election.

• RELATED STORY: South Surrey-White Rock’s Hogg, Findlay in the mix.

On the liberal.ca website, Gordon Hogg is listed as the South Surrey-White Rock candidate, John Aldag in Cloverdale-Langley City, Ken Hardie in Fleetwood-Port Kells, Randeep Sarai in Surrey Centre and Sukh Dhaliwal in Surrey-Newton.

Dave Hayer will represent the Conservatives in Fleetwood-Port Kells, according to a July 19 news release.

Tina Bains (Conservative) and Sonia Andhi (NDP) will reportedly challenge the Liberals’ Sarai in Surrey Centre.

Syed Mohsin is listed as the Conservative candidate in Surrey-Newton.

Rajesh Jayaprakash is said to carry the NDP flag in Cloverdale-Langley City.

The Elections Canada website (elections.ca) is a resource for all federal election information, including voter registration, riding profiles, past election results and more.

with files from Kat Slepian, Tom Zytaruk

federal electionFederal Politics