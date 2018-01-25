Federal court kills bid to stop coal transfer facility at Surrey docks

Community groups opposed to the U.S. thermal coal port facility proposed for Fraser Surrey Docks have lost a four-year-long legal battle challenging the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority’s approval of the project.

Fraser Surrey Docks in 2012 applied for a permit to build and operate a coal transfer facility in Surrey along the river, proposing to bring coal in from the U.S. by rail and load it onto barges bound for Texada Island, from where ships would take it to Asia. A review was held, with community groups, First Nations and civic governments, during which process the applicants in the federal court battle expressed concern over impacts on the environment.

Ecojustice lawyers argued in May 2017, on behalf of Communities and Coal Society, Voters Taking Action on Climate Change and individual citizens Christine Dujmovich and Paula Williams, that the Port didn’t have the legal power to approve the project and that it was “biased in its decision-making.”

The case was heard in Vancouver on May 18, 2017, and Justice James O’Reilly of the Federal Court in Ottawa released his judgment and reasons on Jan. 15. Respondents were the Attorney General of Canada, Vancouver Fraser Port Authority and Fraser Surrey Docks Limited Partnership. The cities of Surrey and New Westminster had intervener status.

“I can find no basis for overturning the Port Authority’s decisions — they were made fairly and lawfully, and untainted by a reasonable apprehension of bias,” O’Reilly said in his judgment and reasons. “They were made fairly and lawfully, and untainted by a reasonable apprehension of bias. I must, therefore, dismiss this application for judicial review.”

In her affidavit to the court Dujmovich, residing roughly a kilometre from the docks on land her grandfather bought in 1920, expressed concern the coal transfer facility would cause detriment to people’s health and the environment primarily through coal dust and diesel exhaust released along the route, not to mention create noise and reduce property values. Williams, who co-founded the Communities and Coal Society, expressed concern about the potential for mudslides because of increased rail traffic. The group also launched a petition in 2013 seeking a comprehensive health impact assessment related to the project that resulted in 13,000 signatures.

In 2014 the port authority concluded in an environmental review decision statement the project would not likely cause significant adverse effects, O’Reilly noted.

Ecojustice lawyer Karen Campbell said the court’s decision is being reviewed toward the possibility of an appeal. She wrote in a prepared statement, “We are deeply disappointed by the court’s decision to dismiss our clients’ case against the Vancouver Port Authority’s approval of the Fraser Surrey Docks coal project.

“While this is not the outcome we, or our clients had hoped for, we believe this case shed light on important issues — it increased public scrutiny of how the Port conducts its business and reinforced the importance of stopping the export of dirty U.S. thermal coal through Canada.”

Campbell stated the “fact remains” that federally appointed authorities such as the Port “need to be held accountable for the decisions they make and the impacts their project approvals have on the regions in which they operate — otherwise it’s communities like the ones our clients live in that will suffer.”

“We are currently reviewing the court’s decision with our clients, including whether to appeal the judgment,” Campbell stated.



