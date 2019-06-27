Fawn found in Invermere, B.C. (BC COS photo)

Fawn reunited with doe after man carries baby deer through B.C. liquor store

The man was found at an Invermere home along with the fawn

A fawn has been reunited with its mother after a man was spotted carrying the baby deer in an Kootenay liquor store.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service said Thursday that officer Greg Kruger recently received reports of the man walking through a liquor store in Invermere and was able to identify him through security camera footage.

The man and fawn were found at a home within the city. It’s unclear why the man had the deer in the first place.

Kruger was able to drive the fawn back to where the man reportedly found it and use an electronic call that mimics fawn vocalization to call for its mother.

“Almost immediately, a mature white-tailed doe ran to the location and was reunited with the fawn,” the conservation service said.

The man was charged with unlawful possession of live wildlife.

BC COS encourages anyone who finds what appears to be wildlife left on its own, to leave it and contact them through the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

