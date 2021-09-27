Father struck, killed by pickup truck in Okanagan in front of young son

The victim’s 12-year-old son witnessed tragic incident that closed Hwy. 6 in Coldstream Friday evening

A 55-year-old man was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Coldstream on Highway 6, Friday.

“This is an absolutely tragic incident,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Tania Finn said.

“Even more compounded by the fact that the deceased man’s 12-year-old son was in the parked vehicle when his father was struck and killed.”

The highway was closed to traffic on Sept. 24, east of Aberdeen Road in Coldstream, as Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, Coldstream firefighters and paramedics responded to reports of a pedestrian hit around 3:45 p.m.

Investigators figured a vehicle travelling west on Hwy. 6, pulled over and parked on the north shoulder. As the driver exited the vehicle, a pickup travelling eastbound failed to navigate the road’s curve, crossed the centre line and struck the driver’s side of the vehicle, dragging the man several metres.

“Our hearts go out to everyone involved in this tragedy,” Finn said.

BC Ambulance determined the 55-year-old man was dead on scene. The 88-year-old driver of the other pickup truck remained on scene and was cooperative with police.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors.

The deceased’s 12-year-old son was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure and grief support is being provided to the affected family.

The RCMP continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information regarding this collision, who have not already spoken to police, is urged to contact Cst Steven McCarthy of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.

READ MORE: Armstrong councillor still opposed to golf course plan, public hearing

READ MORE: October is Family Daze in the Corn Maze month at North Okanagan ranch

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fatal collisionVernon