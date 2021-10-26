‘They both had such big hearts’: Father and son identified as victims in Island killings

Tommy Johnson with daughter Chelsea Lloy and son Brad Johnson. (Facebook photo) The driveway into the house on Crofton Road, the scene of a weekend double homicide. A man has now been charged with two counts of second degree murder. (Photo by Kevin Rothbauer/Cowichan Valley Citizen) The house at 6848 Crofton Road where two people were found dead on the weekend remains an active crime scene. (Photo by Don Bodger)

A father and son have been identified as the victims of a double-homicide at a Crofton residence early Saturday morning.

Tom and Brad Johnson were found dead in the home at 6848 Crofton Road when North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP arrived just after midnight. Justin James Dodd, 33, of Duncan was arrested at the scene and since charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

Dodd is expected to appear before the courts through a video conference Nov. 2.

The deaths have sent shockwaves throughout the communities of Crofton and Chemainus. Family members and friends have flooded the Facebook pages of the two men with messages.

“They were like family,” noted Mel Behan-Millard. “I called Brad bro and his dad, Tom, dad. I just wanna know why. They were innocent and loving people. I can’t handle losing anyone else, I tell you. I can’t believe they are gone. I was talking to Brad two days before it happened on Facebook.”

Terese Shearer lives in Falkland but has long been best friends with Chelsea Lloy, the sister of Brad and daughter of Tom.

“You hear about these murders all the time in documentaries and stuff like that,” said Shearer. “It’s crazy to think it’s happening to you. All of a sudden the day comes and it was honestly devastating hearing that news.

“It honestly made me feel sick, knowing what happened. Honestly, it would have felt better if they had cancer or something you were prepared for. You’re absolutely in shock. You don’t know what to feel.”

The crime scene remains active, with forensic investigators continuing to compile evidence. The BC Coroners Service has also been investigating the deaths.

Police have determined this to be an isolated incident, with no risk to the public.

According to Shearer, Dodd was living with Brad.

“With Brad and Tom, they both had such big hearts. They would do absolutely anything for anybody. They would give the shirts off their backs.”

The whole incident, Shearer added, “it just doesn’t make any sense.”

Shearer said she and Chelsea are strong women and will get through this. They’ve been through a lot together, but “only time can heal us at this point.”

Anyone who has information about the incident who has not yet spoken to police is asked to call the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 and cite file 2021-16672.

