Search and Rescue (Black Press Media files)

Father and son found dead after weeklong search near Pemberton

The father and son had set out for a day of mushroom picking last Thursday

A seven-day search for two mushroom pickers in British Columbia has ended with both found dead.

RCMP Sgt. Sascha Banks says the body of 48-year-old Peter Oleski was found Thursday by a volunteer search group from the Lil’wat Nation.

Search and rescue teams found the body of 21-year-old River Leo a short time later.

The father and son had set out for a day of mushroom picking last Thursday in the mountains overlooking the community of Pemberton, 150 kilometres north of Vancouver.

Members of the Lil’wat Nation, Stl’atl’imx Tribal Police, RCMP, Comox 442 Squadron and dozens of search teams from around B.C. helped with the extensive search.

Banks says the Stl’atl’imx Tribal Police and Pemberton RCMP will work with the BC Coroners Service to investigate the deaths.

The Canadian Press

Search and Rescue

