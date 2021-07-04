Fate of one-way Marine Drive to be decided tomorrow

The north lane of White Rock’s Marine Drive is closed to traffic as a result of a decision by council, aimed at providing more patio space for waterfront restaurants. (File photo)

White Rock council will decide on Monday whether or not to keep Marine Drive as a one-way route for the summer.

A special meeting was called by council to hear from businesses on Marine Drive’s East Beach after concerns were raised by two owners at council’s June 28 meeting. Issues raised were that one-way Marine Drive caused a decrease in foot traffic for take-out primary businesses.

However, the project has received mixed responses from business owners. While some have complained about foot traffic, others have reported that the project has been a success.

The intent of the lane closure was to help Marine Drive businesses recoup losses from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The project was approved with an amendment that the lane closure only remain in effect until provincial health order again allows for full indoor seating capacity for restaurant dining.

Monday will also serve as an opportunity for council to discuss Step 3 of B.C.’s Restart Plan, which enables many White Rock businesses to return to normal as it relates to seating capacity limits.

“Restaurants and pubs can operate (at) full capacity if they wish. They decide what their capacity is on their own,” the Ministry of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation told Peace Arch News last week.

Prior to the province releasing details on Step 3 of its restart plan, several councillors, including White Rock BIA executive director Alex Nixon, were anticipating that full indoor capacity wasn’t going to be allowed until September, when the province moves to Step 4.

In Monday’s agenda, city staff provided council with two options regarding Marine Drive. One option is that council could direct staff to advance the re-opening of Marine Drive to allow two-way traffic, the other being that council could leave the road as a one-way route until Step 4, which is to come into effect earliest Sept. 7.

Public Hearings

Following the special meeting, council is to host a public hearing for the White Birch apartment building, a controversial project that was shot down once by council, and later reconsidered.

The application involves a six-storey, 80-unit rental building proposed for 1485 Fir Street. The redevelopment was to replace an aging three-storey rental, which was built in 1965. The project was given first and second reading at the Oct. 19 regular council meeting. A public hearing was held Jan. 18 before the bylaw was defeated at third reading.

In April, Couns. Anthony Manning and Christopher Trevelyan, who voted against the project in January, requested that the item be reconsidered by council.

Monday, council is also to host another public hearing regarding 3 Dogs Brewing’s application for a liquor primary licence at 1515 Johnston Rd. The proposed hours of liquor service in the application are 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday to Tuesday, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday to Thursday.

