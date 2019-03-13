Shirley Rempel owns Country Lane Antiques, the store where Garage Sale Mysteries films. Miranda Fatur Langley Advance Times

Fate of B.C.-shot Lori Loughlin movie series uncertain amid U.S. college bribery scandal

Shirley Rempel owns Country Lane Antiques, which is the set of Lori Loughlin’s Hallmark movie series.

For the past four years, the Hallmark movie series Garage Sale Mysteries has filmed at Fort Langley’s Country Lane Antiques store at 9179 Glover Rd. The future of the show is uncertain.

The star and producer of the series is actress Lori Loughlin, who was charged in a scheme where a number of wealthy parents bribed college coaches and insiders at testing centres to get their children into prestigious schools.

According to the United States Department of Justice, both Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were charged in a criminal complaint with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud.

Loughlin also appeared in the ABC sitcom, Full House years ago and its recent reboot Fuller House, as well as in Hallmark series When Calls the Heart.

“My heart aches,” said Shirley Rempel, owner of Country Lane Antiques.

According to Rempel, the Hallmark movie series was set to film again in April and May, and she has not heard whether or not the scheduled shoot will be cancelled as a result of the charges against Loughlin.

Rempel said Loughlin is “not a diva,” and said her personality on-camera, and off-camera are very similar.

“She’s always been super to deal with, thoughtful, and kind to everyone she’s working with. Wrong is wrong, but we’re all capable of it,” Rempel added.

While Rempel voiced some concern that the potential cancelling of Garage Sale Mysteries could have a negative affect on her store, she’s mostly worried about fellow Canadians who could lose their jobs if the show ends.

“I feel badly for the crew because suddenly a lot of people are going to be out of work. Canadian careers are going to be affected because the various people – the detective, her partner, and the show children – are Canadians. They were all anticipating a successful, evolving, situation because it [the show] had very good ratings,” explained Rempel.

During film shoots at her business, around 100 people are usually present, Rempel said.

“I will lose. We will lose. We get film tourism, and certainly they [customers] come because of the people they are following. The fan base is big and is increasing for that show. By now she’s [Loughlin] got a Canadian [TV production] family that she’s worked with, and the fallout for the Canadian family is going to be high,” Rempel added.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling announced the $25 million federal bribery case on Tuesday with arrests having started.

Lori Loughlin stars in the Hallmark movie series Garage Sale Mysteries. (Hallmark Channel photo)

