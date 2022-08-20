A 40-year-old driver died at the scene of a crash at 192nd Street and the Langley Bypass late Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (Black Press file photo)

Fatal two-car crash closes Langley Bypass in east Surrey overnight

Surrey RCMP would like to hear from anyone in the area of 192nd Street and the bypass late Friday

Surrey RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred late Friday night in the 19200 Block of Langley Bypass.

At approximately 11:50 p.m., Surrey RCMP responded to a report of a two vehicle, fatal collision, near the intersection of 192nd Street and Langley Bypass.

“A brown Nissan SUV was believed to have been travelling westbound on 56th Avenue, when it entered Langley Bypass and collided with an east bound Honda sedan,” said S/Sgt.Tyner Gillies, with Surrey RCMP.

The 40-year-old male driver of the Honda was pronounced deceased at scene by British Columbia Ambulance Service.

“The driver of the Nissan is currently in police custody,” he added. “Alcohol and speed have not been ruled out as contributing factors to the collision and the incident is currently under investigation.”

Motorists are asked to avoid Langley Bypass (Highway 10) between 192nd Street and Fraser Highway overnight, as it is anticipated the roadway would remained closed for several hours.

The police would also like to hear from anyone who can help provide details about the crash. Anyone with more information, including dash cam footage, around the area of Langley Bypass, 56th Avenue, and 192nd Street, between 11:40 p.m. and midnight is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file 2022-124760.

To make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.

