A stabbing in the 12700 block of 66 Avenue in Newton has left one woman dead. (Shane MacKichan photo)

A stabbing in the 12700 block of 66 Avenue in Newton has left one woman dead. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Fatal stabbing takes life of 1 woman in Newton

The incident occurred Dec. 7 night

A fatal stabbing in a Newton home on Wednesday (Dec. 7) night has left one woman dead and a suspect taken into police custody.

Surrey RCMP, firefighters and an ambulance responded to a report of a stabbing at 9:22 p.m. in the 12700 block of 66 Avenue. Once on scene, an injured female was found and taken to hospital after paramedics performed CPR, but she succumbed to her injuries after receiving medical care.

A suspect that was known to the victim has been arrested, with police saying there is no risk to the public.

IHIT has been called and is working in partnership with Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit.

Police are gathering evidence and IHIT is asking anyone with information to contact their information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca

@SobiaMoman
sobia.moman@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fatal stabbingSurreysurrey rcmp

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
From urinal mats to unicorns, cargo from 2021 spill still washes up on B.C. shores
Next story
B.C. nurse suspended 1 year for unsanitary catheter use, not washing hands

Just Posted

Matthew Campbell (left), the director of the Cloverdale Community Kitchen, shares a laugh with volunteer Bill van Geeman as the two pack boxes with new toys for the Kitchen’s Christmas Hamper Program. In past years, the hamper program has provided Christmas presents to about 200 children and teens, but this year that number has skyrocketed to about 900. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Hamper program in need of gifts for kids

A stabbing in the 12700 block of 66 Avenue in Newton has left one woman dead. (Shane MacKichan photo)
Fatal stabbing takes life of 1 woman in Newton

Sheila Potter sorts donated clothing into bins at the Cloverdale Community Kitchen Dec. 6. The clothing, along with many other items, will be taken to Shannon Hall for the Kitchen’s free store, to be held Dec. 17. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale Community Kitchen opening free store in Shannon Hall

Langley Secondary senior girls basketball coach Sheldon Guy speaks to a crowd at Earl Marriott Secondary Tuesday (Dec. 5) before an exhibition game about his experience with suddenly losing his sight, and how to pivot and adapt to the challenges life may bring. (Contributed photo)
Blind basketball coach gives inspirational talk before exhibition game in South Surrey