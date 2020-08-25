Fatal overdoses continue to spike in B.C. as July sees 175 illicit drug deaths

B.C. hits grim milestone of more than 900 deaths in first seven months of 2020

FILE – An organizer displays a naloxone kit that people can pick up for free as International Overdose Awareness Day training seminar takes place at Centennial Square in Victoria, B.C., on Saturday August 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

The province recorded 175 fatal overdoses in July, pushing the total deaths from illicit drugs in B.C. to above 900 this year.

July marked the third month in a row where overdose deaths topped 170 and was down just two from a record-breaking month in May where 177 people died. The province reached a grim milestone of 903 deaths so far in 2020 due to illicit drug overdoses, compared to 618 in the first seven month of 2019.

“The toxicity of drug supply is extreme,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said. Henry and Premier John Horgan have pushed to decriminalize simple possession of prohibited drugs.

According to the B.C. Coroner’s Service, 5.6 British Columbians died each day due to illicit drug overdoses.

Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe called the deaths “profound and tragic.” Drug overdoses have killed nearly 6,000 people in B.C.

“We continue to see an increase in death due to extreme fentanyl concentration,” Lapointe said.

“If you are using illicit substances… it is critical you use only in the presence of someone willing and able to inject naloxone.”

Lapointe said that although the overdose crisis can often seem to be a problem of the Downtown Eastside, “every demographic in this province” has been hit by the crisis.

Broken down by health authority, 285 people died in Fraser Health, 254 people in Vancouver Coastal Health, 165 in Island Health, 143 in Interior Health and 62 in Northern Health.

Henry’s voice broke as she offered condolences to the families and friends of victims of the overdose crisis. She acknowledged that the measures taken in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic have made drug toxicity worse in B.C.

“I implore anybody who is using drugs right now, do not do it alone. You need to have your lifeguard there,” Henry said.

More to come.

