Surrey RCMP are on the scene of a fatal collision this morning on 176 Street in South Surrey. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Fatal crash shuts down South Surrey thoroughfare

Two-vehicle collision at 176 Street and 40 Avenue

A section of Highway 15 (176 Street) is closed to traffic this morning as Surrey RCMP investigate a fatal crash in South Surrey.

Const. Richard Wright confirmed a two-vehicle collision occurred at around 6:50 a.m. at 176 Street and 40 Avenue, and said police are asking motorists to avoid the area.

A release issued by Surrey RCMP Thursday morning confirmed one driver died in the crash, while the driver of the second vehicle was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic in the area will be affected for an undetermined period of time as officers continue their investigation. A road closure is in effect for 176 Street between the intersection of Highway 10 and 32 Avenue, and on 40 Avenue between 168 Street and 176 Street, the release states.

The investigation into the collision is in its early stages, but impairment from alcohol or drugs is not believed to be a factor.

Investigators are seeking witnesses who observed the collision or those who have dash cam video of the incident to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.

