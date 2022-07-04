The fatal incident occurred just after 12 a.m., July 4, and led to a full closure of the highway between Nelson Street and Silverdale Avenue for at least five hours.

The fatal incident occurred just after 12 a.m., July 4, and led to a full closure of the highway between Nelson Street and Silverdale Avenue for at least five hours.

Fatal collision on Lougheed Highway in Mission

Man struck and killed by vehicle after he got out of his sedan following crash

A man was killed in Mission this morning (July 4) after he was struck by a vehicle following a crash on Lougheed Highway.

The fatal incident occurred just after 12 a.m., and led to a full closure of the highway between Nelson Street and Silverdale Avenue for at least five hours, according to a Mission RCMP email.

The victim had been travelling westbound when his sedan struck the center barrier on the hill up to McLean Street, and ended up in the eastbound lane, Mission RCMP said.

RCMP say he was struck by a westbound vehicle after he had gotten out of his sedan, and died on scene.

They said the driver of the westbound vehicle stayed at the crash site, and is cooperating with the investigation led by Mission RCMP’s Traffic Services Unit and RCMP’s Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service.

Mission RCMP are asking any witnesses who have not spoken to investigators to call 604-826-7161.

@portmoodypigeon
patrick.penner@missioncityrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fatal collisionMission

Previous story
Surrey’s next hospital in Cloverdale advancing, Dix says
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. woman rescued from coyote attack searches for Good Samaritans

Just Posted

The Arkells perform in Cloverdale as part of the City of Surrey’s 2022 Canada Day event, the first in-person July 1 event since 2019. (Photo submitted: City of Surrey)
Canada Day celebration returns to Cloverdale after two-year hiatus

Statue of Lady Justice at Vancouver law courts. (File photo: Black Press Media)
Surrey man convicted of beheading roommate, desecrating body loses appeal of murder conviction

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix. (B.C. government photo)
Surrey’s next hospital in Cloverdale advancing, Dix says

Sounds of Summer kicks off on Wednesday until end of August. (City of Surrey photo)
Sounds of Summer: Surrey Musical Event upcoming