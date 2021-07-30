Fans sought for South Surrey, White Rock seniors

A local MLA aiming to help seniors keep cool during the current heat wave is looking for anyone with working fans to spare.

Trevor Halford, MLA for Surrey-White Rock, issued a tweet Thursday (July 29) asking for fan donations to be dropped off to his 1493 Johnston Rd., for distribution to those who could use a cooling breeze.

“South Surrey White Rock is home to a lot of seniors who may not have access to AC,” Halford said in the tweet. “Drop by my office between 8:00 am and 4 pm and we will be sure to get them to someone who could use it.”

Today (Friday) – and throughout the weekend – he’ll have bottled water available outside his office for anyone who needs to quench their thirst. Phone lines will also be monitored throughout the weekend for anyone in distress, a BC Liberal Caucus spokesperson added.

The measures are among several put in place this week in both Surrey and White Rock in an effort to help residents stay cool during the heat wave.

Surrey has a list of civic facilities where people can seek relief from extreme heat or wildfire smoke, including the South Surrey Recreation and Arts Centre (14601 20 Ave.) and Ocean Park Library (12854 17 Ave.).

In White Rock, the White Rock Community Centre (15154 Russell Ave.) will serve as a cooling centre both today and tomorrow (July 30 and 31), from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

“Everyone is welcome to come in, cool off, have some water and watch the Tokyo Olympic Games on TV,” a news release issued by the city on Wednesday states.

Environment Canada warned this week that communities across Metro Vancouver and beyond would be hit with high temperatures through Saturday night (July 31). In White Rock and Surrey, today’s daytime high is forecast to feel like 33 C; while for tomorrow, it’s 31 C.

“Relatively cooler temperatures are in store for the south coast beginning on Sunday,” the advisory notes.

