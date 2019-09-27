Family won’t give up hope as daughter missing two years

Kristina Ward’s family has wrapped the family van in a missing poster for their daughter.

Family of Kristina Ward have not given up on finding the missing woman two years after she was last seen in Surrey.

Ward, who would be 22 now, has not been seen since Sept. 27, 2017 between 7:50 and 8:45 p.m. near 144th Street and 104th Avenue in Surrey.

Although her family lives in Abbotsford and Ward was last seen in Surrey, she was known to spend time in the downtown core of Langley City, and it was local RCMP officers who first opened the missing person’s case, in collaboration with the Abbotsford Police and Surrey RCMP.

Ward is described as 5’5” tall, weighs 130 pounds and has curly brown hair and brown eyes.

When she first went missing, officers described her as a “high risk” missing person. She suffers seizures without access to medication, and she was known to be very trusting and to act younger than her age.

“We, as a heartbroken family are pleading with the public to help in our efforts to find our daughter Kristina Ward, who has been missing since September 27, 2017,” her father, Art Ward, said in a statement.

The Ward family has placed a billboard about Kristina in Art’s truck and has also wrapped the family’s van with a missing person’s poster. The family is trying to jog people’s memories about Ward.

Art hopes someone knows the man last seen with Ward in surveillance video.

“We believe he has vital information that could help lead us to our daughter’s disappearance,” Art Ward said. “There are no words to describe the pain parents have, not knowing of our daughter’s whereabouts and the unknown of how can someone vanish within 72 hours and be no trace or solid information on our daughter Kristina. So we plead for someone to step forward with any information that can help to bring Kristina home.”

Police also renewed their calls for people to give any information that could solve the mystery of Kristina Ward’s disappearance, said Cpl. Holly Largy of the Langley RCMP. Several tips have been received but none have proved fruitful, Largy said.

To report a tip of any kind, call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or to remain anonymous call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).