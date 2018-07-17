Marrisa Shen, 13, was killed in Burnaby’s Central Park in July 2017. (Police handout)

Family thanks public 1 year after girl, 13, mysteriously killed in Burnaby park

Police have yet to identify a suspect in Marrisa Shen’s murder

The family of a 13-year-old girl killed in a Burnaby park almost one year ago thanked the public in a statement issued Monday night.

Talking through a spokesperson, the mother of Marrisa Shen said she was thankful for all the help, and messages, the family had received over this past year:

“Thank all the people who cared about her, helped her during the year. Thank the police for their hard work during the year but hope the police to capture the murder as soon as possible to comfort my daughter and return safety to our community.”

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has spent the past year investigating the Burnaby girl’s death after her body was found on the southeast Burnaby’s Central Park at 1:10 a.m. on July 18. Marrisa was last seen alive late the night before.

IHIT continues to believe that her killer acted at random.

Although police have released a criminal profile, and identified more than a hundred “persons of interest,” investigators have yet to locate a suspect.

Back in January, police launched a website to help compile the information they had so far and to continue to implore the public for tips.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Campfire ban coming into effect across West Coast
Next story
B.C. man battles mysterious flesh-eating disease

Just Posted

Surrey-area doctor remembered for ‘a life in medicine well lived, well left’

Dr. Richard Wadge died last month after receiving Medical Assistance in Dying, or MAID

PHOTOS: BC Lions give pro tips to kids during football clinic at team’s Surrey field

CFL squad hosted annual ‘Play With the Pros’ event Sunday, a day after beating Winnipeg at BC Place

Cloverdale Reporter searching for ‘extraordinary’ volunteers to showcase in upcoming feature

Do you know an incredible volunteer in Cloverdale? Nominate them now for the ‘Giving Back’ feature

Surrey MP gets trashed over trash

If crows could vote: Randeep Sarai’s party in Holland Park leaves a feast for the birds

Surrey’s Laurie Guerra seeks nomination as Conservative candidate in Fleetwood-Port Kells

Former city council candidate steps down as president of Autism BC to make federal bid

Trudeau asks transport minister to tackle Greyhound’s western pullout

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s asked Transport Minister Marc Garneau to find solutions in Greyhound Canada’s absence.

Group urges Canada to help Holocaust denier on trial in Germany

They’re concerned about Canada’s apparent unwillingness to come to the aid of Monika Schaefer

MGM sues Vegas mass shooting victims, argues it isn’t liable

The company argues it has “no liability of any kind” to survivors or families of slain victims

Vancouver police propose policy for victims, witnesses who are undocumented immigrants

If approved, officers will not ask about an immigration status, unless needed

Crashes reach ‘all-time high’ across B.C.: ICBC

Auto insurer recorded more than 350,000 crashes in 2017

Pressure on for ride hailing, bus options in B.C.

Premiers to press Ottawa for help replacing Greyhound service

Family thanks public 1 year after girl, 13, mysteriously killed in Burnaby park

Police have yet to identify a suspect in Marrisa Shen’s murder

Usain Bolt to make run at pro soccer in Australia

Olympic sprint great has long expressed his love of the game

Duchess of Sussex wears dress by Calgary’s Nonie to Mandela exhibition

Nonie is believed to be the first Canadian based ready-to-wear designer for the duchess

Most Read