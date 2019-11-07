Cameron Kerr, 30, was killed in a fatal hit and run collision last year on Nov. 18. His family will be making a third public appeal on the one-year anniversary of his death. (Facebook Photo)

Family renews appeal for tips in Lower Mainland after Terrace man killed in hit-and-run

Suspects and witnesses are believed to be Lower Mainland residents

The family of a Terrace man killed in a hit-and-run last November are renewing their appeal for more information as they look for closure.

Cameron Kerr, 30, was struck and killed by a vehicle in the early morning hours of Nov. 18, 2018 while walking eastward on Hwy 16 toward Terrace from New Remo.

The Kerr family made two public appeals last year, pleading for the driver and witnesses to come forward. RCMP identified a primary suspect from the Lower Mainland but did not have enough evidence to pursue charges.

This time they’ll be taping an appeal at the Terrace RCMP detachment for release on Nov. 18, the anniversary date of Cameron’s death.

READ MORE: Family of Cameron Kerr makes second public appeal

Sgt. Shawn McLaughlin, from RCMP’s West Pacific Region Traffic Services, said during the Kerr family’s second appeal on Dec. 19, 2018, that the case has all the complexities of a homicide investigation and multiple RCMP agencies were involved.

RCMP said they were confident that more than one person was involved in the Nov. 18, 2018 hit-and-run, where Kerr was struck and killed by an oncoming pickup truck at high speed sometime between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. His body was found in the ditch by a member of the public around noon the same day.

READ MORE: Search resumes for evidence in hit and run death of Cameron Kerr

Cameron’s family said during their second appeal last year that the silence from potential witnesses was denying them the chance to come to terms with his death.

Cameron was well known in paddling and other outdoor recreation communities throughout the Northwest. A former member of the Terrace River Kings hockey team and a tradesman by profession, he is remembered by family and friends as a kind and generous individual, and an important part of the community.

READ MORE: Terrace River Kings hold tribute for Cameron Kerr

Police are asking anyone with information and who has not already spoken with police to call Sgt. Shawn McLaughlin with West Pacific Region Traffic Services at 250-638-7438 or, if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

 


natalia@terracestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

The family of Cameron Kerr made a second appeal on Dec. 19, 2018 to ask the public to come forward with any information they have about the fatal hit and run of Cameron Kerr after not enough evidence was found to arrest the Lower Mainland suspect. (Natalia Balcerzak/Terrace Standard)

Cameron Kerr, 30, was killed in a fatal hit and run when he was walking home on Nov. 18. (Facebook Photo)

Previous story
Developer, government deny negligence in Sechelt sinkhole lawsuit
Next story
VIDEO: Surgical objects left in patients on the rise in Canada, data shows

Just Posted

Nude swimming group making waves – again – at Surrey pool

Concern is being raised about children participating in the SkinnyDippers swims at Newton Wave Pool

Surrey RCMP seize cannabis edibles and cannabis vape products during traffic stop

Edibles legal, but there are limits, say RCMP

75 years later: The First Canadian Army leads the Allies to victory in the Battle of the Scheldt

Fighting exacts a massive emotional toll on Canadian troops in months-long campaign

White Rock’s water manager new president of international association

Dr. Saad Jasim elected to prestigious post during ceremony in Nice, France

Cenotaph statue in Surrey now a reminder of colonel who became a sculptor

André Gauthier’s ‘Kneeling in Remembrance’ statue was unveiled in 2006

VIDEO: Surgical objects left in patients on the rise in Canada, data shows

553 foreign items — such as sponges and medical instruments — were left behind over a two-year period

Young Chilliwack mother donates five organs to save others following her sudden death

Celebration of Life for Shera Morgan who died of a brain aneurysm is set for Nov. 9 at Tzeachten Hall

Pacific Whale Watch Association ‘not impressed’ by Victoria activist’s protest

Association spokesperson says to focus on issue of salmon population depletion instead

85 passengers aboard BC Ferries vessel stranded for hours due to mechanical issue

The Salish Raven cancelled sailings between Swartz Bay and the Southern Gulf Islands

Family renews appeal for tips in Lower Mainland after Terrace man killed in hit-and-run

Suspects and witnesses are believed to be Lower Mainland residents

Developer, government deny negligence in Sechelt sinkhole lawsuit

Homes in a Sechelt neighbourhood were evacuated due to a sinkhole in February 2019

Two Vancouver police officers accused of ‘excessive force’ when entering family home

Police complaint commissioner will hold a public hearing

B.C. teen receives visibility boost from X-Games athlete after dirt bike stolen

“Help get this kid his bike back!”

What’s happening: week of Nov. 7

Events and community listings for North Delta

Most Read