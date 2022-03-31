Family offers $30K reward for info on Surrey man Bernard Grempel, last seen 10 months ago

Bernard Grempel (right) with family. Grempel was last seen ten months ago at the 22nd Street Sky Train Station. (Let’s Find Bernard Grempel)

The reward for the missing 29-year-old was raised following the success of a GoFundMe page

A $30,000 reward has been offered for information leading to Bernard Grempel’s return nearly a year after the Surrey resident’s disappearance.

Grempel’s family, who have offered the new reward, have raised over $27,000 from 416 donors through a GoFundMe launched for the search effort to locate the 29-year-old.

“He is a great son to my parents, an awesome brother to me, a doting uncle to my children, and a loyal friend to his buddies,” Grempel’s sister, Ettie Shurack, said on the GoFundMe page.

Grempel, who is described by his family as a six-foot Caucasian man with brown eyes and hair, was last seen at New Westminster 22nd Street SkyTrain Station at 11 p.m. on May 14, 2021.

There, he boarded BC Transit Bus 340 towards Delta/Surrey wearing red sweat pants, a white hoody, blue medical mask, and black and white Nike running shoes. Police and private investigators don’t know where Grempel left the bus, which was headed towards Scottsdale exchange.

In a news release shortly after his disappearance, police said it was out of character for Grempel to be out of contact with his family for lengthy periods of time.

To donate to Grempel’s family and his search effort, visit their GoFundMe page.

