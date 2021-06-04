Family offers $20K reward to find missing Surrey man Bernie Grempel

The Guildford-area resident was last seen May 14

Surrey resident Bernie Grempel was last seen May 14. (submitted photos)

The family of missing Surrey man Bernie Grempel is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to his safe return.

Ettie Shurack says her brother, 28, was last seen May 14 at the 22nd Street SkyTrain station in New Westminster, and used a bus card to board the 340 to Delta/Surrey at around 11 p.m. that Friday night.

He may have been spotted at a 7-Eleven store in Guildford, not far from where he lives, in the 10000-block of 150th Street.

“Together with friends and strangers, we have been searching for my brother day and night, 24/7,” Shurack posted on gofundme.com.

“We have distributed 1,000s of posters throughout the entire Lower Mainland of Greater Vancouver and have been posting on a variety of social media platforms. We are offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to Bernard’s return. In addition to the police efforts, we hired a private investigator to help us expand the search. We have discovered that there are numerous costs involved in the search efforts, and are most grateful for your contributions.”

So far more than $6,000 has been raised in the online fundraiser, with a goal of $30,000.

Shurack says her brother “is a wonderful, kind, and caring person and a real family guy.

“He is a great son to my parents, an awesome brother to me, a doting uncle to my children, and a loyal friend to his buddies. We are really worried about Bernard, we really miss him.”

When Surrey RCMP first appealed for public help to locate Grempel, Corporal Vanessa Munn said he is “apprehend-able” under the Mental Health Act.

He is white, six feet tall, 150 pounds and has shoulder-length curly brown hair and brown eyes. He wearing a black hooded jacket, red sweater and black Nike shoes.

Anyone with information about Grempel’s whereabouts is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

