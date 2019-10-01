Family of Surrey woman killed in hit-and-run renew appeal for witnesses

Sharon Mitchell, 69, was crossing a Newton street in her wheelchair when she was struck down in a crosswalk

The family of a 69-year-old woman who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Newton one year ago is again appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Sharon Mitchell was crossing 138th Street at 68th Avenue in her wheelchair when she was struck in the crosswalk on Oct. 1, 2018, at 8:50 p.m.

“The driver of the vehicle that struck Sharon did not stop and drove away from the scene,” said Constable Richard Wright, of the Surrey RCMP.

Daveen Herman, daughter of wheelchair bound woman killed in a hit-and-run crash in Newton last October, makes another appeal for driver and witnesses to come forward. #surreybc pic.twitter.com/EuXLWVC8T0 — Tom Zytaruk (@tomzytaruk) October 1, 2019

Mitchell’s family made a renewed plea for help at a press conference at the Surrey RCMP detachment Tuesday morning. Police ask anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

