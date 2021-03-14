Shana Harris-Morris was killed Feb. 4. (GoFundMe photo)

Family of Surrey homicide victim calling for mental health care improvements

National advocacy groups looking to unite

The uncle of a woman who was victim of homicide last month is looking to build a coalition of advocacy groups to call for changes to the policies, procedures, regulations, and legislation with respect to child welfare and mental health.

On Feb. 4, Surrey RCMP responded to reports of shots heard in the 10800-block of 139A Street at approximately 7:30 a.m.

A man was found with non-life-threatening injuries and Shana Harris-Morris was found in “grave condition.” Both were transported to hospital where Harris-Morris died.

While her uncle Ryan Morris, from Chilliwack, said he doesn’t know what led to his niece’s death, he acknowledged that she struggled with an opioid addiction. On many occasions, Morris said, he offered to find her help.

In a news release issued March 13, Morris said independent advocacy groups, including ‘I Am Shana’s Voice,’ are working together to see change in how government handles mental health and child welfare.

“It appears that this current structure seems to guide all of us that are asking for and seeking help, in a complete circle,” Morris wrote. “This needs to change immediately. Every minute that these failures get ignored, someone dies from an overdose, suicide, or in the form of violent act perpetrated against the victim. We are all tired of this. We cannot accept the Band-Aid solutions that are being suggested from our leaders. We need to open their eyes.”

RELATED: ‘I’ll remember the hugs:’ Family reflects on life of Surrey shooting victim

Morris said he has been networking with advocacy groups across the province and country. They have begun discussions of uniting as a coalition to effectively advocate for change, he added.

“I believe it to be a much better and more effective strategy. Rather than having 1,000 groups with 100 members, we are aiming to have a group of 100,000+ members. This (is) so our leaders will hear clearly what needs to be changed in our system.”

Morris said he’s been asked to join a public committee that’s being tasked with giving suggestions in amending the police act in how it deals with mental illness cases.

“I have reached out to the RCMP to help me in this matter. These are the individuals tasked with dealing with our mentally ill. I would like to know their thoughts on what they feel needs to change. If you want to ask how the battle is going, you need to speak to the soldiers,” Morris said.

Following Harris-Morris’ death, her family started a GoFundMe to raise funds for a headstone. As of Sunday morning, the fundraiser had collected $7,195.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sex workers say their voice is needed at Commons committee studying Pornhub
Next story
CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of March 14

Just Posted

Shana Harris-Morris was killed Feb. 4. (GoFundMe photo)
Family of Surrey homicide victim calling for mental health care improvements

National advocacy groups looking to unite

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of March 14

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Artists (from left) Aaron Jordan, Phyllis Atkins, and Drew Atkins stand in front of their new sculpture “The Rivers that Connect Us” at the Museum of Surrey. (Image via Facebook)
‘The Rivers that Connect Us’ rises at Museum of Surrey in Cloverdale

Public art offers ‘symbol of welcoming and respect’

A student works in a science class at L.A. Matheson Secondary on Friday, March 12, 2021. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Surrey school district implements new COVID-19 health, safety measures

New protocols to begin after spring break on March 29

Earl Marriott Secondary students are being encouraged to pitch in to help keep neighbouring Alderwood Park clean. (File photo/EMS Twitter photo)
South Surrey students’ park-cleanup effort well-received

Effort to take better care of Alderwood Park appreciated, says EMS neighbour

Air Canada airplanes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Friday, March 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
‘One of our finer moments:’ Pandemic led to massive scramble to get Canadians home

A total of 62,580 Canadian travellers were brought home from 109 countries

Youth facing mental health challenges contacted Kids Help Phone at a rate 102 per cent higher in 2020, than prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Pixabay)
London Drugs answers Canada’s Kids Help Phone call with new ‘kind’ initiative

Struggling kids and youth contacted the helpline 102% more in 2020 than the previous year: data

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) stops Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid (97) as Vancouver’s Nate Schmidt (88) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, March 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Demko makes 34 saves, leading Canucks to 2-1 triumph over Edmonton

Vancouver snaps four-game win streak for Oilers

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Dorothy Chura, a resident at Vernon's Heritage Square long-term care facility, celebrates her 105th birthday March 16, 2021. She's believed to be B.C.'s oldest COVID-19 survivor. (Contributed)
B.C.’s oldest COVID-19 survivor celebrating 105th birthday

Vernon’s Dorothy Chura has now officially survived two global pandemics

A Ford logo is seen on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show on Feb. 15, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Gene J. Puskar
Ford recalling more than 275,000 vehicles in Canada due to airbag, tire issues

Part of two safety recalls issued, involving more than 2.6 million vehicles in North America

British Columbians who have been enjoying takeout beer, wine and liquor will now be able to order the service permanently – thanks to regulations implemented Friday by the province. (Pexels.com/Engin Akyurt)
B.C. now permanently allows takeout, delivery liquor service from restaurants

The change was made Friday, at the recommendation of industry professionals

John Morrow photos.
VIDEO: Missing and murdered Indigenous women march draws many in Abbotsford

Approximately 100 people dressed in symbolic red, slowly marched around Mill Lake

Dee Dee Peters, cousin of missing Hope woman April Parisian, was one of about 30 people who gathered at Five Corners in Chilliwack on Saturday, March 13, 2021 for MMIW Takes Back Canada, a nationwide endeavour to draw attention to the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Lower Mainland rallies bring awareness to missing, murdered Indigenous women

People gathered in Chilliwack for MMIW Takes Back Canada, drawing attention to nationwide issue

Most Read