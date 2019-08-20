Investigators at the scene of Friday’s stabbing in South Surrey. (Tracy Holmes photo)

Family of South Surrey stabbing victim make public appeal

Paul Prestbakmo died in the early morning hours of Aug. 16

The family of South Surrey stabbing victim Paul Prestbakmo made a public appeal this morning for information that could help police who are investigating his violent death.

Family members addressed the media at 10:30 a.m., at IHIT’s Green Timbers headquarters.

Prestbakmo, 45, was found with stab wounds in the 1700-block of 152 Street just before 3:30 a.m. Friday (Aug. 16), and died at the scene.

READ MORE: 45-year-old ID’ed as victim of South Surrey stabbing

READ MORE: Fundraiser launched for South Surrey stabbing victim’s funeral

Police arrested one male in connection with Prestbakmo’s death, after a police-dog unit tracked a suspect to a residential property near 19A Avenue and Southmere Crescent.

In a news conference later that morning, IHIT Sgt. Frank Jang told media it’s believed “there may be others that were involved” in the altercation.

Late Friday, Jang issued an appeal for close friends and associates of Prestbakmo to come forward, to help investigators determine his activities prior to his death. He also asked for any witnesses who were in the area at the time of the crime to make contact.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the IHIT tipline at 1-877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc-gc.ca

 

Investigators at the scene where a man was found with apparent stab wounds Friday morning. (Tracy Holmes photo)

B.C. mom mourns 14-year-old son whose fatal overdose was posted online
B.C. seizes 1.5M grams contraband tobacco, down from 5.75M grams the year prior

