The family of missing North Delta senior Jarnail Sanghera pleads for the public’s help in locating their lost loved one on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. (Delta Police Department photo)

Family of missing North Delta senior with dementia pleads for public’s help

Police ask residents, businesses to check any unlocked buildings, outbuildings, sheds and vehicles

The family of an elderly North Delta man missing since last week is pleading for the public’s help in finding their lost loved one.

Jarnail Sanghera, 88, left his family residence near Nordel Way and 116th Avenue on Friday, May 15 and was last seen on video surveillance at 11:30 a.m. walking eastbound in the 11800-block of 88th Avenue. He hasn’t been seen or heard from since. Sanghera suffers from dementia and is diabetic and on medication, and his family and Delta police are concerned for his well-being.

88-year-old Jarnail Sanghera went missing near Nordel Way and 116th Street around 11 a.m. on May 15, 2020. (Delta Police Department photo)

Sanghera is described as a South Asian man, 5’8” tall with a slim build and a grey beard. Sanghera is of the Sikh faith and was last seen wearing a sky blue turban, dark grey Quartet zip-up jacket over a plaid shirt, dark grey jogging pants with a white stripes across the thigh area, and black running shoes.

Sanghera also has a faded black Sikh symbol — Ek Onkar — tattooed on the back of his hand.

Police say Sanghera is able to use transit and had a small quantity of money in his possession at the time he went missing. He is known to frequent the Sikh temple near 84th Avenue and 140 Street in Surrey.

“It is concerning considering Mr. Sanghera hasn’t been heard or seen for five days and his medical condition. We’re quite concerned about his whereabouts and we’re trying to locate him as quick as possible,” DPD Supt. Harj Sidhu said at a press conference Tuesday afternoon alongside Sanghera’s family.

“I know I speak on behalf of the family … that we’re very much appreciative of all the public support that’s come to date and we need that continued assistance moving forward.”

Sidhu said police have done extensive canvassing of residences and businesses to look for any video of Sanghera, and on Saturday conducted an extensive ground search aided by the South Fraser Search and Rescue team. Officers have also done numerous checks with various institutions and service providers but have been unsuccessful to date.

“We’ve done extensive public messaging through all media platforms. This has resulted in numerous tips, but again, nothing has come to fruition on those,” Sidhu said. “I know the family has been out extensively looking for Mr. Sanghera as well, including family and friends and my understanding is up to 200 volunteers from the community. And just from speaking to the family, they’re out there right now looking for Mr. Sanghera, so everyone is trying to locate him as quickly as possible.”

Police are asking residents and businesses in North Delta and Surrey to check their properties and look in unlocked buildings, outbuildings, sheds and vehicles where Sanghera may have sought shelter.

“If everyone could take that few minutes to check their properties, to check their back alleyways, if they have any sort of vacant properties … to check those as well to be able to see if Mr. Sanghera may be in those areas or any signs of him possibly being there,” Sidhu said.

Police have set up a tip line, 604-946-4411, to report any information or sightings of Sanghera, and the public is urged to call 911 if help is urgently required.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
DPD Supt. Harj Sidhu gives an update on the search for missing North Delta senior Jarnail Sanghera on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. (Delta Police Department photo)

