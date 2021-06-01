Family of homicide victim Trina Hunt offering $50,000 reward

Hunt was originally missing and later her body was found near Hope

Trina Hunt’s remains were found in the Hope area on March 29. Her family is now offering a $50,000 reward for tips that lead to a charges. (Photo courtesy of IHIT.)

A $50,000 reward has been offered by the family of Trina Hunt, whose body was found near Hope earlier this year.

The reward is for new information that leads to an arrest and charges in her case.

It is believed Hunt was in Hope with her husband the weekend of Jan. 16 and 17. Her husband is reported to be the last person to see her, at 6 a.m. Monday morning (Jan. 18, 2021) at their Port Moody home. He reported her missing from their home later that day. A massive search effort was launched in the Port Moody area.

Then on March 29, her body was found near Silver Creek. The case then became a homicide investigation.

“Hope is not a very large area,” said Sgt. Frank Jang from IHIT. “That area of Silver Creek is not a very large area. So, if there is somebody with information, they know who they are and they need to come forward.”

The family is hopeful that the reward may lure someone to come forward, and so are police.

“If doing the right thing isn’t enough for you, now you have a very lucrative incentive of $50,000,” Jang said.

The family has created a Facebook page where they communicate with the public, Justice For Trina #Justice For Trina, Her Sparkle Will Never Fade. On the page, they vow to continue searching for answers, and justice.

“The fight for Trina is nowhere near over,” the page states. “Although Trina has been brought home to her loving family, she cannot rest peacefully until justice is brought to her name.

We must have justice. Trina deserves nothing less.”

Hunt’s family members, Brad, Jen, Charles and Dianna Ibbott, released a statement on June 1.

Here it is in full:

“Four months ago, our world was turned upside down. Our beloved Trina was reported missing. The pain and anguish we have experienced is unbearable. Our hearts are broken.

On March 29th, Trina was found in Hope, B.C. Since then, we have had no answers, no arrests and no closure. Trina was the sparkle of our lives. Her energy, enthusiasm and zest for life was one of a kind. You couldn’t help but feel joyful around Trina as she lived life to its fullest. We are completely and utterly devastated to know that we will never again experience complete family dinners, backyard games of bocce ball, or special pies made by Trina. Life will never be the same.

This community, our community, has been absolutely amazing. You have supported us each and every step of the way. We have continually felt your love and kindness, so thank you. But, we need to call on you once again. We need your help. We need to find the person who did this and bring justice for Trina.

Someone murdered our Trina. Someone took her life. Please think back to the weekend of January 15th. Trina was found in Hope, B.C., south of Silver Creek. Did you see or hear something out of the ordinary? Do you know something, anything?

Our family is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for new information leading to an arrest and laying of criminal charges.

We know someone out there knows something or has heard something. Are you suspicious of someone or are you protecting someone? We need you to come forward. We need you to be Trina’s voice. Please, we beg of you to do the right thing and put an end to this unnecessary suffering.

Our final message is for the person who did this to Trina: You need to come forward and take responsibility for what you did. You have senselessly taken Trina’s life, and ruined so many others. Own up to your actions and accept the consequences. It’s the least you can do. We know you’re out there and our family and our community will continue fighting for answers. And while, painfully, nothing will bring our Trina back, we will get Justice for Trina, we promise. Trina and all women deserve nothing less.

Thank you.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

