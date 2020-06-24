Family launches fundraiser for Delta father who died rescuing daughter in Kelowna

There are two fundraisers, both of which will support Kashif Sheikh’s family

Kashif Sheikh, 46, drowned trying to save his daughter on Father’s Day. (Submitted photo)

Two fundraisers have been launched to support Kashif Sheikh’s family after their Father’s Day tragedy, one of which was organized by Sheikh’s family.

The 46-year-old father of four died while rescuing his daughter on Sunday, June 21. Sheikh jumped into the water at Mill Creek Regional Park after his 13-year-old daughter slipped in.

“Despite the best efforts of everyone involved, the 46-year-old man could not be resuscitated,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said.

Sheikh’s wife’s sister Isbah Barlas said due to COVID-19 restrictions at the border, they can’t travel to Canada to be with the young family. She said she organized the fundraiser after talking to other family members as a way to offer support for Sheikh’s wife and children.

“We’re a big family and we’re all in the States and we can’t be there to physically provide that moral support that she and the kids need right now,” she said.

“Our hearts are breaking because we want to run over there and be with them… when I heard the news, I’m in Kansas City, but I instinctively just ran to the door. I was like ‘I just need to be there right now, how can I get there?’.”

Barlas said some family members living in Seattle tried to drive to Delta but were turned away at the border.

“It’s just a very helpless feeling that we can’t be with our sister right now while her heart is breaking.”

She said they want people to know their support for the family is appreciated, as they are providing the support that Sheikh can no longer give.

“He gave his life doing what he loved best, which was being a father,” Barlas said.

Sheikh lived in Delta with his family and was working as a realtor for Nationwide Realty Corp. Before becoming a realtor, he was employed at the Vancouver International Airport.

His supervisor at Nationwide Ray Arneja described him as always smiling and relaxed.

Funds raised through both campaigns will go directly to Sheikh’s family.

