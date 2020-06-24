Kashif Sheikh, 46, drowned trying to save his daughter on Father’s Day. (Submitted photo)

Family launches fundraiser for Delta father who died rescuing daughter in Kelowna

There are two fundraisers, both of which will support Kashif Sheikh’s family

Two fundraisers have been launched to support Kashif Sheikh’s family after their Father’s Day tragedy, one of which was organized by Sheikh’s family.

The 46-year-old father of four died while rescuing his daughter on Sunday, June 21. Sheikh jumped into the water at Mill Creek Regional Park after his 13-year-old daughter slipped in.

“Despite the best efforts of everyone involved, the 46-year-old man could not be resuscitated,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said.

Sheikh’s wife’s sister Isbah Barlas said due to COVID-19 restrictions at the border, they can’t travel to Canada to be with the young family. She said she organized the fundraiser after talking to other family members as a way to offer support for Sheikh’s wife and children.

“We’re a big family and we’re all in the States and we can’t be there to physically provide that moral support that she and the kids need right now,” she said.

“Our hearts are breaking because we want to run over there and be with them… when I heard the news, I’m in Kansas City, but I instinctively just ran to the door. I was like ‘I just need to be there right now, how can I get there?’.”

Barlas said some family members living in Seattle tried to drive to Delta but were turned away at the border.

“It’s just a very helpless feeling that we can’t be with our sister right now while her heart is breaking.”

She said they want people to know their support for the family is appreciated, as they are providing the support that Sheikh can no longer give.

“He gave his life doing what he loved best, which was being a father,” Barlas said.

Sheikh lived in Delta with his family and was working as a realtor for Nationwide Realty Corp. Before becoming a realtor, he was employed at the Vancouver International Airport.

His supervisor at Nationwide Ray Arneja described him as always smiling and relaxed.

Funds raised through both campaigns will go directly to Sheikh’s family.

To donate, visit this site or this one.

READ: Surrey realtor drowns in Okanagan trying to save daughter

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Surrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Mom of teen who fatally overdosed says B.C. needs treatment beds, not just involuntary holds
Next story
B.C.’s COVID-19 modelling on track for next phase of reopening

Just Posted

‘They lost everything’: Fundraiser for Surrey family of seven after fire destroys house

Early-afternoon fire quickly ripped through the two-storey house on Tuesday

Family launches fundraiser for Delta father who died rescuing daughter in Kelowna

There are two fundraisers, both of which will support Kashif Sheikh’s family

Turning down work: CERB causing issues for some Semiahmoo Peninsula restaurants

‘It’s the most frustrating thing I’ve encountered, ever, in my life.’

VIDEO: Fire engulfs Surrey house

Near 103rd Avenue and 143st Street

As KPU’s next Chancellor, Kim Baird aims to continue on ‘amazing career path’

‘As chancellor, I hope to contribute to KPU’s evolving role with Indigenous reconciliation in Canada’

B.C.’s COVID-19 modelling on track for next phase of reopening

Low cases show extra activities can be handled, Dr. Henry says

Only 20% of B.C. workers feel ‘very comfortable’ returning to work during pandemic: poll

Only 13 per cent of workers would choose to be in the office now, Insights West poll suggested

Summerset’s 3-day drive-in benefit concert called off

Organizers of Fort Langley music festival cancel 2020 event, vow to be back in 2021 – maybe sooner

Turning down work: CERB causing issues for some B.C. restaurants

‘It’s the most frustrating thing I’ve encountered, ever, in my life.’

Mom of teen who fatally overdosed says B.C. needs treatment beds, not just involuntary holds

Rachel Staples’s 15-year-old son Elliot Eurchuk died in April 2018

Canadian pandemic fines top $13M as report says punitive approach ‘ineffective’

Quebec accounted for 77 per cent of the reported fines, while Ontario saw 18 per cent and Nova Scotia three per cent

Walmart Canada investigating after ‘All Lives Matter’ shirts cause outrage

Shirts are sold by a third-party seller and the company says it is reviewing the items

Nursing student sues Kelowna RCMP officer for alleged assault during wellness check

None of the allegations in the civil claim have been proven in court

Daycares find unique ways to teach physical distancing to young kids

B.C. says centres must have the physical space to support distancing, and encourages outdoor play when appropriate

Most Read