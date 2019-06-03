Family launches foundation to honour North Delta’s Brandon Bassi

The family of a 19-year-old North Delta soccer star who died after a car crash in Surrey last month is launching a scholarship to honour his memory.

North Delta Secondary grad Brandon Bassi was one of four people taken to hospital after a black Jeep was totalled in a single-vehicle crash in Surrey on May 18. He later succumbed to his injuries.

The Bassi family launched a GoFundMe campaign on June 1 with the hope of creating a fund “that will carry on Brandon’s dream of making a difference in the community.”

“Our family is dealing with an unimaginable loss. As we remember the memories and moments that Brandon left behind, one stands out more than others; his desire to make a change in the community,” Derrick Bassi, Brandon’s older brother, wrote on Facebook.

“In this memory our family will be creating the Brandon Bassi Foundation. The primary goal of this foundation is to make a change for the better and to create a scholarship that will be awarded each year to a North Delta student. The remaining funds will be used to help the community and to make a change, as Brandon would have wanted.”

According to the family’s GoFundMe page, the Brandon Bassi Legacy Scholarship will awarded annually to a student who demonstrates leadership both in and out of the classroom. The student will receive $1,000 towards his or her post-secondary education.

As of Monday afternoon, the campaign had raised nearly $42,000 of its $100,000 goal.

“Brandon was lost too soon, but with your donations and our families (sic) contributions, we will ensure we fulfill his dream of making a positive change in our community,” the family posted on the crowdfunding page.

Bassi was part of Simon Fraser University’s men’s soccer program and was a Vancouver Whitecaps prospect. The team paid tribute to Bassi during the fifth minute of their game against Toronto FC on Friday, May 31.

On behalf of the family and friends of Brandon Bassi. Thank you @WhitecapsFC @CurvaCollective @Southsiders for the tribute to our little brother. Let's make sure his legacy lives forever ❤️ Rest Easy Brandon 🥀❤️ pic.twitter.com/kgvD8I98L5 — Amit Sanghera (@AmitSanghera1) June 1, 2019

The Bassi family held a memorial service for Brandon on Sunday, June 2, with around 1,500 people in attendance.

Today we said our final goodbyes to Brandon Bassi. A young man who at the age of 19 accomplished so much! You will be missed everyday lil bro. Your legacy will live on forever!! Till we meet again 💓🥀 pic.twitter.com/UVllbh8qTg — harkirat sanghera (@hark300) June 3, 2019

Saying Goodbye is the hardest thing anyone could imagine doing. 19 years young with so much passion and potential and he's no longer with us. RIP Brandon 🥀❤️ till we meet again ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Kz6Kvc6ujp — Amit Sanghera (@AmitSanghera1) June 3, 2019

— with files from Amy Reid

