(gofundme.com/brandon-bassi039s-legacy-scholarship photo)

Family launches foundation to honour North Delta’s Brandon Bassi

Funds raised to provide a North Delta student with $1,000 towards their post-secondary education

The family of a 19-year-old North Delta soccer star who died after a car crash in Surrey last month is launching a scholarship to honour his memory.

North Delta Secondary grad Brandon Bassi was one of four people taken to hospital after a black Jeep was totalled in a single-vehicle crash in Surrey on May 18. He later succumbed to his injuries.

READ MORE: ‘Outstanding’ SFU soccer star ID’d as man who died after Surrey crash

The Bassi family launched a GoFundMe campaign on June 1 with the hope of creating a fund “that will carry on Brandon’s dream of making a difference in the community.”

“Our family is dealing with an unimaginable loss. As we remember the memories and moments that Brandon left behind, one stands out more than others; his desire to make a change in the community,” Derrick Bassi, Brandon’s older brother, wrote on Facebook.

“In this memory our family will be creating the Brandon Bassi Foundation. The primary goal of this foundation is to make a change for the better and to create a scholarship that will be awarded each year to a North Delta student. The remaining funds will be used to help the community and to make a change, as Brandon would have wanted.”

According to the family’s GoFundMe page, the Brandon Bassi Legacy Scholarship will awarded annually to a student who demonstrates leadership both in and out of the classroom. The student will receive $1,000 towards his or her post-secondary education.

As of Monday afternoon, the campaign had raised nearly $42,000 of its $100,000 goal.

“Brandon was lost too soon, but with your donations and our families (sic) contributions, we will ensure we fulfill his dream of making a positive change in our community,” the family posted on the crowdfunding page.

Bassi was part of Simon Fraser University’s men’s soccer program and was a Vancouver Whitecaps prospect. The team paid tribute to Bassi during the fifth minute of their game against Toronto FC on Friday, May 31.

The Bassi family held a memorial service for Brandon on Sunday, June 2, with around 1,500 people in attendance.

— with files from Amy Reid

RELATED: North Delta soccer player signs NCAA deal with Simon Fraser University


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Surrey policing report a “disappointment,” Annis says
Next story
VIDEO: Tofino council apologizes for 1947 motion to ‘exclude Orientals’

Just Posted

Surrey policing report a “disappointment,” Annis says

Councillors Brenda Locke and Jack Hundial also find it wanting

First look at Surrey’s policing transition report

Document says force will ‘go live’ in April of 2021, operating costs expected to be $192.5M that year

Family launches foundation to honour North Delta’s Brandon Bassi

Funds raised to provide a North Delta student with $1,000 towards their post-secondary education

South Surrey Navy veteran recalls memories of D-Day

At 95, Bill Cameron will return to France to take part in 75th anniversary ceremonies

Surrey man arrested with stolen pickup, loaded shotgun

James Gilleland, 33, of Surrey is facing charges

VIDEO: Dolphins pursued into Quadra Island bay by Bigg’s orcas

Smaller mammals trapped in local waters for hours by the larger predators

Minister of Public Safety calls for coroner’s inquest into mysterious death of B.C. man

Ruled an overdose by Chilliwack RCMP, Corey Scherbey’s parents insist their son was murdered

‘Now the real work begins:’ Families urge action after missing women inquiry report

Indigenous women and families across Canada watched as the inquiry’s final report was released

VIDEO: Tofino council apologizes for 1947 motion to ‘exclude Orientals’

Josie Osborne earned an emotional standing ovation inside the Clayoquot Sound Community Theatre.

Police dog sniffs out Nanaimo woman’s car keys

RCMP training exercise happened in the right time, right place to help resident

Bird bangers may have sparked blaze near B.C. church

Oliver RCMP said they found tampered with bird bangers at the scene of a fire

BC RCMP launch ‘fulsome review’ into 2012 interrogation of sex assault victim

Kelowna RCMP under fire after video footage of an “abhorrent” interrogation

Mission RCMP officers help six-year-old celebrate his birthday

Austin Hall-Waters says police are his friends so he invited them to his party

Changes to ‘Welfare Wednesday’ model must be careful, thought out: report

Splitting up payments leads to drop in drug use but spike in police interaction

Most Read