Shooting victim Sumeet Randhawa’s sister, Sabreen, speaks Thursday (Oct. 8) at an Integrated Homicide Investigation Team press conference in Surrey. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Family, IHIT ask for public’s help after 2018 Surrey shooting death

Sumeet Randhawa was killed in the Oct. 11, 2018 incident

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team and the family of a man killed in a 2018 shooting in Surrey are asking for the public’s help for information to solve the crime.

Sumeet Randhawa, 30, was shot on Oct. 11, 2018, according to a release from IHIT Thursday (Oct. 8). The incident happened just before 2 p.m. in the 6700-block of 130th Street, police said.

IHIT said Randhawa died at the scene.

READ ALSO: Man killed in Newton shooting, Surrey RCMP say, Oct. 11, 2018

Occupants of a black Hummer H3 and a blue Ford focus were “quickly identified as being involved in the homicide,” according to IHIT.

Investigators found the black Hummer, but the Focus “remains outstanding and investigators are still working to identify the people responsible.” The incident was “targeted and associated to the Lower Mainland gang conflict,” IHIT said.

READ ALSO: Police release video of suspects in Newton homicide, Oct. 17, 2018

Now, nearly two years later, police say investigators need the public’s help.

“We believe there are people who have information that will help us. We are appealing to those people, and to the friends and close associates of Mr. Randhawa to contact IHIT,” said Detective Lara Jansen of IHIT.

“It is never too late to do the right thing.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448), or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or solvecrime.ca.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

IHITRCMPSurreysurrey rcmp

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATED: Couple faces 69 charges related to CBSA Surrey immigration fraud investigation
Next story
Bears take the brunt of negative human behaviour in B.C.

Just Posted

UPDATED: Couple faces 69 charges related to CBSA Surrey immigration fraud investigation

A couple who were directors of Can-Asia Immigration Consulting to make first appearance in Surrey provincial court on Tuesday

Victims sought after alleged pimp arrested in Surrey

Pierre-André Baptiste was arrested at the request of a Montreal-based police service

Chalk-art messages aim to cheer up staff after COVID-19 exposure at Rosemary Heights Elementary

One class at the South Surrey school was sent home to self-isolate earlier this week

Landmark Surrey diner set to reopen after lengthy closure caused by COVID

Recently, it wasn’t clear to customers when, or if, the Round Up would reopen on King George Blvd.

Family, IHIT ask for public’s help after 2018 Surrey shooting death

Sumeet Randhawa was killed in the Oct. 11, 2018 incident

B.C. has 115 more COVID-19 cases, Thanksgiving caution urged

No additional deaths or health-care outbreaks

B.C. Liberals offer bridge financing, no small business tax for a year

Tourism, hospitality companies may close by Christmas

Bears take the brunt of negative human behaviour in B.C.

Common attractants are garbage, compost piles, birdseed, pet food, berry bushes and fruit trees

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Basketball BC, Fraser Valley Bandits launch partnerships

Abbotsford-based professional basketball team becomes official naming rights partner for leagues

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Canada Post urges holiday shoppers to buy gifts early amid surge in online shopping

Canada Post said it was hiring more than 4,000 temporary seasonal employees,

‘Human error’ led to dam release on Capilano River, killing one: report

Metro Vancouver to review implementing warning system

Nightclubs are banned, but an Abbotsford sex club is open during COVID-19

‘Lifestyle club’ says its pandemic precautions keep participants safe

Most Read