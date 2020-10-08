Family, IHIT ask for public’s help after 2018 Surrey shooting death

Sumeet Randhawa was killed in the Oct. 11, 2018 incident

Shooting victim Sumeet Randhawa’s sister, Sabreen, speaks Thursday (Oct. 8) at an Integrated Homicide Investigation Team press conference in Surrey. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team and the family of a man killed in a 2018 shooting in Surrey are asking for the public’s help for information to solve the crime.

Sumeet Randhawa, 30, was shot on Oct. 11, 2018, according to a release from IHIT Thursday (Oct. 8). The incident happened just before 2 p.m. in the 6700-block of 130th Street, police said.

IHIT said Randhawa died at the scene.

Occupants of a black Hummer H3 and a blue Ford focus were “quickly identified as being involved in the homicide,” according to IHIT.

Investigators found the black Hummer, but the Focus “remains outstanding and investigators are still working to identify the people responsible.” The incident was “targeted and associated to the Lower Mainland gang conflict,” IHIT said.

Now, nearly two years later, police say investigators need the public’s help.

“We believe there are people who have information that will help us. We are appealing to those people, and to the friends and close associates of Mr. Randhawa to contact IHIT,” said Detective Lara Jansen of IHIT.

“It is never too late to do the right thing.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448), or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or solvecrime.ca.



