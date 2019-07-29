Contributed photos Recent photos of Ryan Provencher show his distinctive arm tattoo.

Family, friends ‘desperate’ for information on missing Surrey men

Ryan Provencher and Richard Scurr last seen July 17

A close friend of the families of missing Surrey men Ryan Provencher and Richard Scurr has issued a plea for more information that may lead to discovering their whereabouts.

Rhonda McKelvie said that family and friends of the men are “desperate for news” and urged anyone with any information to come forward to assist the RCMP in the ongoing search.

“We haven’t seen them in 12 days,” McKelvie told Peace Arch News. “Both have young daughters and missed picking them up; both have missed family vacations.

“They have a lot of people that love them – we need to get them home.”

Provencher, 38 and Scurr, 37 were last seen in the 16400-block of 23A Avenue in South Surrey at approximately 12:30 p.m. on July 17.

Early police releases said it appeared the pair were setting out for Spences Bridge, a community located just south of Ashcroft.

Although preliminary information suggested Provencher and Scurr arrived at their intended destination, the vehicle they were last seen in – a white 2019 Jeep Cherokee – was discovered unoccupied, four days later, 100 kilometres further east, near Logan Lake.

An RCMP release last week said there were no initial signs of foul play when the jeep was recovered, and an extensive search of nearby wooded areas with police dogs, search-and-rescue teams, and by helicopter, led to the conclusion that the men were not in the area.

READ MORE: Air search turns up no sign of mising South Surrey men last seen July 17

Surrey RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Elenore Sturko told PAN Monday that investigators are still following up on original information, and seeking to establish a timeline of the men’s movements since they were last seen.

“We’re looking to still confirm that they reached their original destination, and to see if we can find any video of them at any points during their trip,” Sturko said.

She said, however, that investigators have confirmed that the pair “had business dealings” in the Spences Bridge area.

“They made frequent business trips up there,” she said.

Sturko said she could not “speak to” online comments on news reports that have suggested that both missing men have criminal records and that Scurr is involved in gang activity.

“Whether or not people had past involvement with the police has no effect on how a (missing persons) investigation is conducted,” she said.

“We look at all aspects of someone’s background and associations and we go where the evidence leads us. We really do encourage people to come forward with any information that could help.”

READ ALSO: Thorough, exhaustive search of York Landing yields no sign of B.C. fugitives

Police said last week that there is no link between the missing Surrey men and the ongoing search for two fugitives wanted in connection with a trio of murders in northern B.C.


Contributed photos Recent photos of Richard Scurr, who is known to wear hats occasionally.

