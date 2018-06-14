Muhammad and Mumtaz Virani with grandson Aydin, 2, daughter-in-law Farrah and son Riaz, in front of a model of their 30-storey Avani Centre tower, expected to be part of Whalley’s skyline by 2022. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Family behind Whalley’s Avani Centre announce donation to Surrey Hospital Foundation

Residential and hotel tower, at King George Boulevard and Fraser Highway, has 2022 completion date

The Virani family of Surrey and Richmond is planning to donate $22,000 to the Surrey Hospital Foundation based on home sales related to their Avani Centre development in Whalley, as well as up to $20,000 each year from hotel bookings there.

The 30-storey residential and hotel tower, designed by architect Maxime Frappier, is to be built at King George Boulevard and Fraser Highway and is expected to be completed by 2022.

Its first seven floors will feature a Hilton-branded 112-room hotel. The Viranis have been doing business in Surrey for more than 35 years and also own a Holiday Inn and Medicine Shoppe Pharmacies, one of them exclusively serving renal patients at Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster.

“We’re big believers in Surrey and its future and the care that is provided at Surrey Memorial is a something our whole community should be proud of,” said Muhammad Virani. “The Avani Centre, with its proximity to the hospital and growing medical precinct, reflects our ongoing confidence in Surrey as a wonderful place to live, work and welcome families.”

His wife, Mumtaz Virani, said that “When a community has been so welcoming, it only makes sense to give back.

“Our family’s roots are growing even deeper with the addition of our grandchildren,” she said. “It’s so easy to take important places like Surrey Memorial for granted, but community support is vital to the hospital’s success and the growing services it provides to all of us.”

Jane Adams, president and CEO of the Surrey Hospital Foundation, said the “kind of ongoing support demonstrated by the Virani Family makes our work at the Surrey Hospital Foundation possible.

“I want to thank Muhammad, Mumtaz and their family for their confidence and support, as well as their willingness to partner with us to promote the foundation to their customers and suppliers.”


