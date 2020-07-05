About 20 people gathered for a quiet celebration of Carson Crimeni’s birthday at the skate park in Walnut Grove on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Among them was Carson’s farther, Aaron and his grandfather Darrel. Carson, whose death of an apparent overdose has been investigated by police, would have been 15. (Darrel Crimeni/special to Langley Advance Times)

Family and friends mark birthday of teen who died after being discovered in Langley park

Carson Crimeni suffered an apparent drug overdose, his final moments broadcast on social media

On Thursday, July 2, Carson Crimeni would have turned 15.

About 20 family and friends, including his dad, Aron Crimeni, and grandfather, Darrel Crimeni, marked the date at the Walnut Grove skate park where Carson used to hang out by setting up a decorated birthday box and balloons that read “happy birthday Carson Crimeni.”

“I thought we should at least put up a display, ” Aron told the Langley Advance Times.

It’s been almost a year since Carson died.

On Aug. 7, Carson was found in severe medical distress in a park near Walnut Grove Secondary and the Walnut Grove Recreation Centre.

Despite attempts by police, firefighters, and BC Ambulance paramedics to revive him, Carson died later that night in hospital of an apparent drug overdose.

Video clips posted to social media showed the Langley teen was barely able to stand or speak earlier that day at the Walnut Grove skate park while people could be heard laughing.

Darrel said the family still has no idea when charges might be laid.

“There’s still no word,” Darrel related.

READ MORE: Carson Crimeni laid to rest

Aron said his understanding is the hold-up was because of the the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced a shutdown of courtrooms and created a backlog of cases.

“This coronavirus has set everyone back,” Aron commented.

Police have informed the family that their report on the investigation into Carson’s death was filed at the end of December 2019 with the Crown, which will decide whether charges are laid.

At least 30 people were believed present in the park the night Carson died.

RCMP interviewed more than 140 people in connection with his death.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Grandfather speaks out about teen who died after overdosing in Langley park

In 2016, a Supreme Court ruling, often called the Jordan decision, imposed time limits on how long it can take for a criminal case to go to trial after charges are laid.

People charged with an offence have the right to have their cases tried within 18 months in provincial courts and 30 months in superior courts, the ruling said.

READ MORE: COVID forces changes as B.C. provincial courts reopen for trials

In March, the Supreme Court and Provincial Court of B.C. suspended regular operations due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the provincial court only hearing in-custody criminal matters, bail hearings and other urgent matters at a limited number of “hub court” locations in Vancouver, Surrey, Kelowna, Prince George and Victoria.

Provincial court trials are now set to resume July 6.


Carson Crimeni died of an apparent drug overdose in a Langley park on August 7, 2019 (file)

