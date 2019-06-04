The family of Jason (Jaskarn) Jhutty speaks to the press Tuesday, as they renewed their call for information about the 16-year-old’s death. Jhutty and Jaskkaran Bhangal, 17, were found dead one year ago today. (Tracy Holmes photo)

Families of teen victims in June 2018 South Surrey double-homicide to make appeal

Jassi Bhangal and Jason Jhutty were found dead on June 4, 2018

A year after two teens were killed in a late-night shooting in South Surrey’s Campbell Heights neighbourhood, the families of the victims are to make an appeal to the public this morning.

According to a news release issued by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, the appeal regarding the Jaskaran (Jassi) Bhangal and Jaskarn (Jason) Jhutty double homicide is to be made at 10 a.m. at the IHIT headquarters in Surrey.

The teens, aged 17 and 16 years old, respectively, were found dead on June 4, 2018, just after 10:30 p.m., near 192 Street and 40 Avenue.

The pair were described at the time as high school students who were known to each other but not to police.

The discovery came less than an hour after Surrey RCMP were alerted to a burning car in the area of 184 Street and 29A Avenue, and just a half hour before police were notified of a second burned car, at 172 Street and 93 Avenue.

Despite appeals for anyone with information to come forward, as yet, there have been no arrests or charges in connection with the case.

More to come…

