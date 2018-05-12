Fake GoFundMe account started for Grand Forks ‘flood victims’

Community Futures Boundary is advising they did not sponsor the campaign.

A fraudulent GoFundMe page for disaster victims of the Boundary flood is making the rounds.

Community Futures Boundary is advising that residents should not donate to a GoFundMe drive purportedly sponsored by “CF Boundary” as the organization says the information is not true, and it has in fact not sponsored a GoFundMe.

The fake campaign is titled “Grand Forks, BC Flood Help!” and uses verbiage taken from the Community Futures website.

In a statement posted to their Facebook page midday on Friday, Community Futures Boundary said the organization was actively working to have the campaign removed.

“THIS IS NOT A CF BOUNDARY campaign and we are actively working to have it withdrawn. Please DO NOT contribute to this campaign.”

GoFundMe campaigns have become common in the wake of disasters and tragedies worldwide. It is also not uncommon for real tragedies to spark fraudulent fundraising campaigns.

Notably, there was a fake GoFundMe set up in the wake of the Humboldt Broncos crash; the real campaign raised over $15 million.

The campaign for Grand Forks flooding was still active late Friday night, but had no donations contributed towards the $50,000 goal.

More to come.

Previous story
$5.8-million Cloverdale Athletic Park project well underway
Next story
Federal judge approves $875M ’60s Scoop settlement after hearings

Just Posted

$5.8-million Cloverdale Athletic Park project well underway

New synthetic fields finished, fieldhouse scheduled to be completed summer of 2019

Several Surrey places, recipes in Quaale’s new book about local food

‘Eating Local in the Fraser Valley’ a culinary guide and celebration of food producers in region

Marine Drive restaurants issue call to action to City of White Rock, BIA, Chamber

‘If this is the direction they’re going in. We at least deserve some transparency, some forewarning’

Surrey school board balances budget for next year, but concerns remain

B.C.’s biggest district plans to hire 66 new teachers, 24 education assistants this fall to handle 850 projected new students

High school chefs compete in Cloverdale’s annual student chili cook-off

Teams from Surrey, Maple Ridge, Powell River and Abbotsford go head-to-head

How much should you spend on Mother’s Day gifts?

Canadian spend an average of $87 to $155 on their mom, a consumer survey suggests

VIDEO: Pedestrian struck by vehicle in west Maple Ridge

Car with smash windshield in westbound lane of Lougheed Highway.

Indigenous leaders see new hope for LNG

‘Once in a lifetime’ economic opportunity for B.C.’s northwes

Whitecaps get late goal to tie Dynamo 2-2

Kendall Waston scored four minutes into injury time against Houston

Federal judge approves $875M ’60s Scoop settlement after hearings

Justice Michel Shore made the ruling in Saskatoon where survivors spoke for and against the proposal

Injured Humboldt Broncos player signs with York University’s hockey team

Kaleb Dahlgren, 20, has committed to play for the Lions hockey team in Toronto

Fake GoFundMe account started for Grand Forks ‘flood victims’

Community Futures Boundary is advising they did not sponsor the campaign.

Nostalgic online home movie shows small town B.C. from 1950s

B.C. historian asks viewers to help identify Chilliwack landmarks

Massive moth touches down on Vancouver Island

Nanaimo restaurant owner initially mistakes insect for a bird

Most Read