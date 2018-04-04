Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before House panel on April 11

In this April 18, 2017 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks at his company’s annual F8 developer conference in San Jose, Calif. The leaders of a key House oversight committee say Zuckerberg will testify before their panel on April 11. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, file)

The leaders of a House oversight committee say Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before the panel on April 11.

In an announcement Wednesday, Reps. Greg Walden and Frank Pallone say the hearing will focus on the Facebook’s “use and protection of user data.” Facebook is facing scrutiny over its data collection following allegations that the political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica obtained data on tens of millions of Facebook users to try to influence elections.

Walden, R-Ore., is the House Energy and Commerce committee’s chairman. Pallone of New Jersey is the panel’s top Democrat. In a statement, they say the hearing will be “an important opportunity to shed light on critical consumer data privacy issues and help all Americans better understand what happens to their personal information online.”

Related: FTC is investigating Facebook over privacy practices

Related: Facebook’s Zuckerberg admits mistakes in privacy scandal

Related: B.C. company denies link to Facebook data scandal

Related: How Facebook likes could profile voters for manipulation

Richard Lardner, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.