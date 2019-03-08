(Bloomberg photo by Andrew Harrer)

Facebook steps up fight against vaccine misinformation

Facebook says it will take its cue from global health organizations

Social media giant Facebook says it will remove groups and pages that spread misinformation about vaccinations on its site.

It’s the latest step Facebook and others are taking to stem the tide of misinformation on social media sites.

Facebook says it will take its cue from global health organizations, such as the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which have publicly identified verifiable vaccine hoaxes.

If groups and pages spread those hoaxes, they won’t appear in recommendations or in predictions functions when searched for in Facebook. Ads with similar information will be rejected.

READ MORE: Teen explains why he defied his mom and got vaccinated against measles

READ MORE: Measles vaccine registry likely for B.C. schools this fall

And content that contains the misinformation won’t be shown on Instagram Explore or hashtag pages.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. farmer gets death threats after two dogs shot, killed on her property
Next story
Kelowna man starts fundraiser for the B.C. search and rescue amid funding concerns

Just Posted

Surrey, Delta ‘Kaur Project’ events will celebrate the stories of Sikh women this weekend

Storytelling initiative amplifies the voices of Sikh women

Women in Cloverdale: Jen Temple is a community cornerstone

Business powerhouse gives back to Cloverdale with all she has

Surrey RCMP ask for help finding missing 56-year-old woman

Marie Eileen Cherpeta was last seen in the 14700-block of 104th Avenue at 6:30 a.m. on March 2

Sweet revenge for Tweedsmuir in 10-point win over Surrey rivals Holy Cross at provincials

Panthers now play in semi-final against the defending champs Friday at Langley Events Centre

Medical records, SIN numbers exposed by White Rock shredding company: whistleblower

Documents allegedly stockpiled in truck parking lot

Fashion Fridays: 2019 spring trends

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. farmer gets death threats after two dogs shot, killed on her property

Parksville-area woman says huskies were shot after entering her yard and attacking a goat

Woman seriously injured after intervening in fight at UBC: RCMP

Police at UBC have released one suspect description and are asking for witnesses to come forward

Alberta Mountie accused of off-duty assaults in Whistler

Edmonton police say the RCMP officer has been reassigned from his operational duties

5 to start your day

Chilliwack mayor alleged Fraser Health taxied homeless from Surrey, it’s International Women’s Day and more

Canada ranks 59th based on share of women in elected legislatures

British Columbia’s legislative assembly has the highest female share in Canada with 38 per cent

Canada sees second straight monthly employment surge with 55,900 net new jobs

Canada’s February surge followed an even bigger gain of 66,800 positions in January

Annie Lennox pushes for global feminism on International Women’s Day

‘Feminism — we must use this word because it means empowerment,’ says Lennox

McDavid, Oilers beat Canucks 3-2 for 4th straight win

Vancouver has lost 4 of last 5 games

Most Read