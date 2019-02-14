FILE - March 15, 2013, file photo (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Facebook Live post nets wiretapping charge for U.S. student

The student posted a Maryland congressman’s staffer on Facebook Live without consent

A university student who’s accused of putting a conversation with a Maryland congressman’s staffer on Facebook Live without consent has been charged with illegal wiretapping.

State Prosecutor Emmet Davitt announced the charge Thursday against 20-year-old Jake Burdett, a Salisbury University student.

READ MORE: Facebook allowed ‘friendly fraud’ to profit from kids

Prosecutors say Burdett, an advocate for Maryland Marijuana Justice, took part in a rally in front of Rep. Andy Harris’ office in Salisbury in October, then he and others met with a member of the congressman’s staff in his office.

Harris’ staff told the group not to record the meeting, citing office policy, but prosecutors say Burdett recorded and streamed it on Facebook Live without the staffer’s consent. Burdett is charged with illegally recording the staffer and distributing it.

READ MORE: Fake Facebook account impersonates Victoria mayor

Burdett didn’t immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Portable explosion’ continues in Surrey, with district predicting $10.7M bill
Next story
Antique store wants to return Canadian WW1 veteran’s letter to family

Just Posted

‘Portable explosion’ continues in Surrey, with district predicting $10.7M bill

Surrey Board of Education expects it will need 25 more portables for the 2019-20 school year

Charges laid in serious February 2018 crash that left passenger injured

A Surrey man faces three charges over a crash into a pickup while driving about 145 km/h.

Love-themed theatre shows coming to Surrey shoreline in August

On Valentine’s Day, South Surrey’s Beach House Theatre announces two productions for 2019

Another snowy blast of winter due to arrive in the Lower Mainland

Environment Canada says five to 10 centimetres of snow is expected

High-speed rail vision sees Surrey as end of the line

“Where it should be located,’ Surrey mayor says, ‘I don’t have a preference at this early stage’

How much do you really know about love, romance and Valentine’s Day?

Take this short quiz and put your knowledge to the test

Antique store wants to return Canadian WW1 veteran’s letter to family

The letter was found in a box in the Prairie Pickers Café in Steinbach, Man

Kamloops teens charged with plotting to attack school

A boy and a girl, are accused of conspiring to attack administrators, teachers and students at the school

Pence urges Europe to quit Iran deal

Pence accuses Europe of trying to bust U.S. sanctions against Iran

Man caught in fatal avalanche ID’ed as Alberta man in his 20s

Outdoor guides warn against high winds in the mountains Family Day weekend

Why cancer is deadlier than fire for firefighters

The silent threat that is killing firefighters and how the profession is fighting back

North Delta happening: week of Feb. 14

Events, courses and clubs listings for North Delta

Maple Ridge mom calls for mandatory measles shots

Petition asks premier to make vaccines a requirement

VSO’s ‘Empire Strikes Back’ movie/concert series in Vancouver this summer

Ticket sales start Feb. 14 for ‘Star Wars’ series screenings, with live music

Most Read