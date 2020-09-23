Face masks to be mandatory at all Delta facilities Oct. 1

Masks will be mandatory when entering, exiting and moving around all common areas

Starting next month, face masks will be required in all City of Delta facilities.

Beginning next Thursday (Oct. 1), face masks will be mandatory when entering, exiting and moving around the common areas of all City of Delta facilities, including city hall, except during activities where wearing a mask is unfeasible, such as swimming.

Exceptions will be made for people with an underlying medical condition or disability that inhibits the ability to wear a mask, as well as those who are unable to place or remove a mask without assistance, young children and those with special needs that inhibit the ability to wear a mask, staff who are working behind a physical barrier or within their own physically separate workspace, and first responders in an emergency situation.

“As our facilities reopen during the pandemic it is imperative that we utilize all measures available to stop the spread of COVID-19. Requiring masks to be worn in our facilities is a small inconvenience that will help keep the community and our staff safe from this virus,” Mayor George Harvie said in a press release.

“We have done extremely well so far by working together and making sacrifices to protect each other and our loved ones. Now, as we have the chance to get back to activities indoors, it is essential that we do so safely and that includes wearing masks.”

The City of Delta has established exposure control plans to maintain physical distancing during activities and signage advising patrons of the mask requirement will be in place. Staff will be focused on education and working with facility users to achieve compliance with the face mask requirement.



