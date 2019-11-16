Three extreme weather shelter spaces are expected to open Saturday night (Nov. 16), with a fourth opening on Sunday. (Photo: Amy Reid)

Extreme weather shelters open in Surrey due to rainfall

First big activation for the season

Three extreme weather shelter sites are expected to open this evening in Surrey, with a fourth opening Sunday night.

Jonquil Hallgate, the co-ordinator of Extreme Weather Response programs in Surrey, White Rock and Delta, said this is the first big extreme weather response shelter activation this season.

However, two extreme weather shelters for one night at the end of October.

READ ALSO: Two emergency weather shelters open early in Surrey, Oct. 30, 2019

“Because we have extreme rain weather alert in place around the province, so when we get 50 millimetres of rain over a day or two, we open it so people can stay warm and dry,” she said. “Also when it rains that much the ground saturation makes it impossible for people who are outside to stay dry, so it’s a risk to health and safety.”

Tonight (Nov. 16), Phoenix Society (13686 94A Ave.), Pacific Community Church (5337 180th St.) and Pacific Community Resources Society (10453 Whalley Blvd.) will be opening their doors. PCRS is a youth-only shelter.

Tomorrow night (Nov. 17), those three shelters will be open, along with Star of the Sea Community Centre in White Rock (15262 Pacific Ave.).

Hallgate said because she can only make the call three days at a time for shelters to be open, she will know on Sunday whether or not the shelters will be open Monday and Tuesday night as well.

Hallgate previously told the Now-Leader that there is a lack of shelter spaces in Newton.

READ ALSO: ‘We’re not prepared’: Concern over lack of extreme weather shelter space in Newton, Oct. 7, 2019


