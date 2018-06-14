All clear after suspected explosive found on South Surrey construction site

No danger to the public: police

Police cordoned off a construction site near 167 Street and 17A Avenue in South Surrey after workers found suspected explosives. (Aaron Hinks photo)

The Mounties’ explosive-disposal unit was called to a South Surrey construction site after suspected explosives were found by construction workers Thursday morning.

Police determined that afternoon that the device was not explosive.

Sgt. Chad Grieg s aid police were alerted at approximately 9:45 a.m., and have since cleared the site.

The suspected explosives found appeared to be a type “used during construction,” Grieg said.

One worker near the scene told PAN that police had advised him the find appeared to be “one pound of military grade C-4.”

Another said it had been located near townhouses on 16 Avenue and was moved by the workers to the more northern site, which was located in an under-developed subdivision northwest of Darts Hill Garden Park.

Police re-opened access to 17 Avenue shortly after 12:30 p.m., and don’t believe there is any danger to the public.

– files from Aaron Hinks

