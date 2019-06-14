Explosions, big guns, handcuffs and unanswered questions in Surrey neighbourhood

Surrey RCMP say Mission RCMP were executing an arrest warrant in Bolivar Heights on Wednesday night

Surrey resident Kris Duncan was watching television Wednesday night when a police bust down the street became so much more interesting.

Duncan, 63, saw the red and blue lights flashing, got up to look out his window, and sat down again.

“About 10 or 15 minutes I heard two huge explosions,” he told the Now-Leader. “It sounded like a huge wall falling down.”

“There was two of them, about 10 seconds apart.”

This was in the 11300-block of Lansdowne Drive, in Bolivar Heights, at about 10 o’clock.

Duncan went out to investigate. Neighbours did the same.

“There was a great big white truck, it looked like a bomb disposal unit for the RCMP, and I noticed there was a couple of cops walking around with military fatigues on, like a military helmet on,” he said.

“They all carried M-16s or M-18s or whatever. This guy seemed to be pretty prepped for a small war, but he was talking to some of the RCMP and I’d seen them come down with a guy in a white T-Shirt, kind of like a muscle shirt, wife-beater shirt whatever, in handcuffs.”

Duncan said he asked a cop what what was going on. “He just said, ‘We’re arresting people.’”

He asked another officer about the explosions, he said, and was told everything was okay, to go back into his house and enjoy the rest of his night.

“It’s kind of hard to enjoy the night when there’s two large explosions going on,” he said. “I was pretty shocked when I heard these two large explosions. I thought ‘Wow.’ It woke the whole neighbourhood.”

Duncan has lived in the area for 23 years. “I’ve seen this neighbourhood just deteriorate. Nobody knows anybody around here anymore.”

“We’ve had a lot of police in this neighbourhood lately. There’s a house at the end of the street that brings in people who are waiting for trial, and been charged and that kind of stuff,” he said. “A lot of shady looking characters strolling up and down this street.”

But that place wasn’t on the RCMP’s radar Wednesday night. Duncan said the bust happened at a different house.

He said there‘d also been another bust, elsewhere down the street, a couple of months ago.

The Surrey RCMP declined to comment on this latest incident, saying it had to do with a Mission RCMP investigation, not theirs.

“They were executing a warrant for an arrest for someone,” Corporal Elenore Sturko said.

Corporal Nathan Berze, of the Mission RCMP, said his police department had been “conducting an arrest of an individual for crimes committed within Mission’s jurisdiction. There is currently no risk to public safety. Given the nature of the investigation no further information will be released at this time.”



