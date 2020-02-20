Exploding enrolment prompts opening of second TWU campus in Richmond

Langley’s faith-based university is expanding its footprint in Richmond.

Trinity Western University (TWU) recently opening its doors to a second campus in Richmond, just blocks away from the first.

Located on the second floor of Lansdowne Centre, a 20,000-square-foot space has been renovated into a learning space offering 11 classrooms, a learning centre, project rooms, courtyard, and faculty offices. It also feature close proximity to SkyTrain and convenient access to restaurants and services available in the mall.

TWU, which has its main campus on Glover Road and the Trans-Canada Highway in Langley, opened an extension campus on Minoru Boulevard in Richmond five years ago, said Dr. Phil Laird, vice provost of TWU Global.

The original Richmond campus offers business and leadership degrees, and since opening has grown “tremendously” with both domestic and international students.

In a fistful of years, enrolment at the Richmond campus increased six-fold, from 125 students in 2015 to more than 700 students this semester.

The Minoru location will continue to operate, in addition to the new Lansdowne campus – the two site located only a 10-minute walk apart, Laird said.

The original Richmond campus will continue to serve as the administrative hub, and offers the university-level preparatory language programs, bachelor of arts in leadership degree completion, master of arts in leadership, and master of business administration programs.

Meanwhile, the new site at Lansdowne will serve the needs of international undergraduate students completing their bachelor of arts in leadership degree, the vice-provost explained.

“Focused on the disciplines of business and leadership at the undergraduate and graduate levels, TWU has become a strong presence in Richmond,” Laird said.

Founded in 1962, Trinity is one of Canada’s premier Christian liberal arts university offering liberal arts and sciences, as well as professional schools in business, nursing, education, human kinetics, graduate studies, and arts, media, and culture.

“As we continue to grow through the development pathways and programs to serve local and international students, TWU Richmond will continue its focus on global engagement and the development of leaders for the 21st century,” Laird concluded.

TWU Richmond is holding an open house later this spring at the Lansdowne site. The event will be held Friday, April 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tours and program information will be available.

