Expenses rack up for family trying to return dead son’s body home

Fundraiser set up for Penticton family to help with expenses related to transporting their son

A fundraiser was set up to help a Penticton family who are dealing with the costs associated with transporting their dead son’s body from Alberta.

Eythan Brown, 22, was killed on March 29 in a head-on collision where he was the passenger in a pick up truck that collided with a semi-truck near Grande Prairie, Alta. Brown was born in Vernon and raised in Penticton. He is survived by his parents Bob and Michelle Swetlikoe, sister Marissa Swetlikoe and brother Jay Swetlikoe.

A GoFundMe page was set up with the hopes that the money raised will be able to help cover some of the costs the family has incurred while trying to get their son’s body to Penticton. Jennifer Taylor, a friend of the family who set up the fundraiser, said the family would also like to create a bursary with the money raised.

“Eythan will live on in the hearts and minds of all those who had the good fortune of knowing him. Memories will last a lifetime and each and every person who knew Eythan, I’m sure, has countless happy memories to think back on,” said Taylor.

Previous story
B.C. survivor of Swift Current Broncos 1986 crash reflects on Humboldt tragedy
Next story
Ladner vigil planned for Humboldt Broncos crash victims

Just Posted

Ladner vigil planned for Humboldt Broncos crash victims

15 were killed when the team bus was hit by a semi on a Saskwatchewan highway

UPDATED: Former Surrey Eagles hockey player one of 15 dead in Broncos bus crash

Jaxon Joseph, son of former NHL player Chris Joseph, played centre for the Broncos

COLUMN: Humboldt Broncos tragedy rekindles fond memories of coach

Darcy Haugan remembered as great coach, but better person, by PAN reporter Nick Greenizan

Rental stock a focus of affordable housing strategy coming for Surrey council approval

Surrey City Council to consider new policy next Monday

Hadwin makes cut, will play weekend rounds at Masters

Lower Mainland PGA pro in tie for 18th after two rounds at Augusta National

UPDATE, with video: Police say person in custody after girl sexually assaulted in Surrey

RCMP say they don’t believe 4 a.m. incident in Whalley is related to recent sex assault in Aldergrove

Expenses rack up for family trying to return dead son’s body home

Fundraiser set up for Penticton family to help with expenses related to transporting their son

Sedin twins wrap up stellar NHL careers

Edmonton beats Vancouver 3-2 in final game for Canucks legends

B.C. hockey moms’ jersey campaign supports Humboldt Broncos

Organizers are asking people to wear any sports jersey on Thursday, April 12.

Elderly woman in Langley and another in West Vancouver targetted in financial scams

Police were not able to identify the scammers but prevented the women from losing any money.

Victoria harpist celebrates 1 million YouTube views with a concert in Saanich

The concert is at St. Luke’s Church on April 15 at 2:30 p.m.

Doctor who treated Humboldt victims was prepared by Syrian experience

Masri, whose parents are from Syria, volunteered with other doctors for two weeks in the war-torn country in 2011

Chiefs join anti-pipeline protests in Burnaby

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip says he believes it’s his responsibility to help stop the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

RCMP say cause of fatal Humboldt Broncos bus crash still unknown

Assistant Commissioner Curtis Zablocki said 14 people suffering injuries, some in critical condition

Most Read