Expansion to South Surrey’s Morgan Elementary gets underway

Addition of 8 classrooms scheduled for completion by the end of 2022

Construction has begun on an eight-classroom expansion at South Surrey’s Morgan Elementary (3366 156A St.).

The addition, budgeted at just over $10.3 million, will provide the capacity for 190 more students, bringing the school’s total capacity to 625.

Work is expected to be complete by the winter of 2022 and students will remain on site during the process.

“The south Surrey area continues to be one of the fastest-growing communities in our school district,” Surrey school board chair Laurie Larsen said in a media release.

“The expansion of Morgan Elementary is much needed, and eight classrooms will go a long way in supporting the needs of families and providing modern learning environments for our students.”

“Surrey students and staff deserve safe, modern, spacious classrooms to learn and grow,” provincial education minister Jennifer Whiteside added.

“I am pleased to see another new building in progress as we work to meet the enrolment needs of one of B.C.’s fastest-growing communities.”

READ ALSO: Surrey school district looks for sites for 8 more schools

Over the past four years, the release noted, the province has invested more than $475 million in 28 major school capital projects in Surrey. It’s calculated that more than 10,000 students have been moved from portables to classrooms since 2018 – the equivalent of eliminating more than 400 portables from schools in the district.

In South Surrey, work is already underway on additions to Sunnyside Elementary and White Rock Elementary (both scheduled to be ready by the fall of 2022) while the new Grandview Heights Secondary (at 16987 25 Ave.) opened in September.

READ ALSO: Grandview Heights Secondary a school for the future

”I am delighted to see continued investment in education for the students and families here in Surrey,” Surrey-Panorama MLA Jinny Sims said in the release.

“For too many years, despite being a fast-growing city, Surrey did not receive the investments in education necessary to meet the needs of families moving here,” she said.

“I am proud that our government continues to focus on families by building more permanent classrooms and new schools, taking action to move students out of portables and into real classrooms.”



alex.browne@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

SchoolsSurrey