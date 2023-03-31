Expansion of electric vehicle fast-charging site in North Surrey involves more powerful unit

Surrey is home to four sites in B.C.’s public fast-charging network

The expanded electric vehicle fast-charging site in Surrey, at 96 Avenue and 168 Street. (Submitted photo)

BC Hydro heralds the expansion of an electric vehicle fast-charging site in Surrey, near Tynehead Regional Park.

Opened in July 2018, the site is located at the Esso gas station at 96 Avenue and 168 Street.

The facility was built with one 50-kilowatt charging unit, which can add 50 kilometres of driving to an average electric vehicle in about 10 minutes, according to BC Hydro.

On Wednesday (March 29), an additional 100-kilowatt charging unit was brought into service there, to add 100 kilometres of driving to an average electric vehicle in about 10 minutes.

The updated location includes a “curbless” design, lower displays on the new charger for better accessibility, and better lighting, explained a news release Friday (March 31).

Surrey is home to four sites in B.C.’s public fast-charging network, noted Garry Begg, MLA for Surrey-Guildford.

BC Hydro’s fast-charging network in B.C. includes 145 charging units at 83 sites, in a partnership with the Province of B.C. and Natural Resources Canada.

“As the primary fuel supplier for electric vehicles, we are building out charging infrastructure to ensure we can accommodate the volume and variety of electric vehicles that will be on B.C. roads in the coming years,” stated Chris O’Riley, president and CEO of BC Hydro, which aims to have 325 charging units in its network at 145 sites by the end of 2025.

Transportation accounts for about 40 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions in B.C., says the power utility, whose Electrification Plan encourages switching from gas-powered cars to electric vehicles.

Josie Osborne, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, says a key part of the government’s CleanBC climate plan is helping people make the switch from a gas-powered vehicle to one that runs on B.C.’s clean electricity, “whether you’re driving around a city, a small town, or a more remote area of our vast and beautiful province.

“This new electric vehicle charger in Surrey continues our work with BC Hydro and other partners to make cleaner options more accessible and affordable for all British Columbians.”



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Electric vehiclesSurrey