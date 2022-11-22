Excessive speeding in Surrey costs driver $365 and their vehicle

Vehicle impounded for 7 days after driver caught going twice the speed limit on Colebrook Road

A driver is paying a steep price after being caught speeding by Surrey RCMP.

Stopped for going 119 kilometres an hour in a 60 km/hr zone, the driver was trying to pass a lineup of cars at 152 Street and Colebrook Rd., Surrey RCMP said on Twitter.

Police issued the driver a $365 fine and the car was impounded for seven days.

Driving at such excessive speeds is simply not safe, RCMP said.

“Excessive speeding puts the lives of everyone sharing the roads at increased risk,” said Surrey RCMP Const. Sarbjit Sangha.

“Drivers who ignore posted speed limits and travel at excessive speeds could easily lose control and cause an accident.”

Receiving such a ticket can be costly, but there is a reason.

“Officers with our Traffic Services Team conduct enforcement and issue tickets in the hopes of changing behaviour and making the streets safer for everyone,” Sarbjit said.

